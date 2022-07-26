Another Nestlé Summer’s Cool: 42 students successfully finished a business internship at the world’s biggest FMCG company

The summer internship program “Nestlé Summer’s Cool” for graduate students, master’s students, and those who have recently completed their studies, has been held across Nestlé South East European Market for the third year in a row. During the three-week online, paid internship program, participants have been learning and practicing the practical side of modern business.

Through the global youth initiative, Nestlé is committed to offering students around the world, among other things, different experiences through courses and workshops in the digital space, all to provide additional education and support on the young people’s career path.

“This year, as many as 42 students from four countries of the region had the opportunity to get the knowledge in the real business world. Once again it was proven that the younger generations are able to respond to business challenges, that they are the leaders and innovators of the future. It is necessary to invest in their education, prepare them for work challenges and direct their creativity, productivity, and motivation in the best possible way. Our company has been advocating for timely and quality education for years, that is why 79% of our employees are under the age of 40”, said Loredana Gîlmeanu, SEM HR Business Partner & Country Lead Nestlé România.

With the support of about 40 experts and lecturers from the Nestlé company, the students participated in the education system through work on case studies and lectures on key areas of the modern business world, including marketing, sales, finance, public relations, logistics, and supply and demand. In order to exchange experiences, and develop social and emotional intelligence, critical thinking, leadership, and communication skills, participants of the Nestlé Summers Cool program collaborated in an international environment and went through a unique, multicultural business experience.

Students from Serbia, Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria went through the program this year, and a total of 84 students have attended Nestlé Summers Cool so far. This program, together with other projects implemented under the Nestlé Needs YOUth initiative, is also trying to reduce the youth unemployment rate, which was as high as 22% in December 2021, in Romania, according to the results of Eurostat.

Nestlé Global Alliance for YOUth

Summer’s Cool program is one of the global Youth Alliance projects Nestlé founded in 2019. together with 20 multinational companies. Although the initial goal of the initiative was to help 6 million young people improve their employment rate and skills, the Alliance exceeded all expectations and supported more than 10 million youth to date.