CC Trust Group launches a smart energy group

CC Trust Group, a family office founded and owned by the Swiss entrepreneur Claudio Cisullo, has entered the energy efficiency sector with a franchise in the area of smart buildings

Operating under the umbrella of CC Trust Smart Energy Group, the company has secured exclusive rights in the European Union for an innovative franchise specialized in services for optimized electricity consumption in buildings. Whereas the trend towards “smart buildings” is meanwhile established, the rapidly increasing energy prices have further intensified the need for electricity consumption reduction services.

The franchise currently runs successful operations in the Middle East with a proven track record comprising more than 850 completed projects. It provides electricity-use data capture, analysis, optimization and execution of electricity reduction programs for large building complexes, including government buildings, hospitals, hotels and large office, commercial and residential properties. Through intelligent electricity efficiency measures, the spending reductions of between 20-40% per building are achieved, while simultaneously increasing its underlying value.

The initial country in the European rollout of the franchise will be the EU’s 6th largest economy, Romania. CC Trust Group’s founder and owner Claudio Cisullo is an experienced investor on the Romanian market. He is the founder and Chairman of Chain IQ Group, a globally active indirect procurement services provider with over 250 employees in Romania, owner and Chairman of the Romania-focused property investment business ACC Investments, Chairman of Romania’s leading green property developer One United Properties and Board member of Europe’s leading media company Ringier Holding Group.

Pressing need for energy efficiency of buildings

According to the International Energy Agency, the buildings sector is responsible for nearly 30% of global energy consumption and produces nearly 15% of the world’s direct CO 2 emissions and building sector emissions have reached their highest level in history at around 10 Gt. Accordingly, energy performance of buildings is one of the most important elements of the low-carbon transformation, notably in view of the global shortage of energy commodities and steeply rising wholesale prices for heating oil, natural gas, and electricity resulting from the war in Ukraine.

Building sector is the most significant energy consumer in EU, with 40% of the total energy consumption and with almost 75% of the buildings which are energy inefficient.

As for Romania, building sector makes 45% of the total energy consumption. In order to achieve the energy efficiency targets set via national and european strategy documents, the local buildings fund needs to increase its energy efficiency. Public administration offices, educational buildings and commercial buildings make 75% of the non-residential energy consumption, each having 20-25% of the total consumption. (according to a study driven by Energy Efficiency Group for the Romanian Association for Promoting Energy Efficiency).

Given these low energy efficiency rates, both at european and local level, taking quick and modern energy efficiency measures that already proved their outcome, represent a step forward into the decarbonization of the european building stock, a long term EU objective, according to EPBD 2018 .

CC Trust Group

CC Trust Group is a single-family office founded in 1997 by the Swiss entrepreneur and investor Claudio Cisullo, who ranks among Switzerland’s 300 wealthiest persons. Under his leadership as the Group’s Chairman, the company has been active in investing, growing and managing businesses both in Switzerland and internationally. Its portfolio comprises companies and equity participations across the biotech, leisure, pharmaceuticals, professional services, real estate, technology and private aviation sectors.