EnergyMin Popescu pays working visit to the US to discuss development of the civilian nuclear program, strengthening the strategic partnership in the field of energy

The development of the civilian nuclear program and the strengthening of the strategic partnership in the field of energy are the priorities that I will address during my working visit to the USA this week, the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, announced on Monday.

“Today I had a very good dialogue, in Washington, with representatives of the American and Canadian companies, which are part of the project that provides for the construction of units 3 and 4 at Cernavoda. I talked with those from SNC-Lavalin, Fluor Corporation and those from Sargent & Lundy. At the same time, I also had an exchange of ideas with NuScale representatives who are building the small-sized modular reactor in Doicesti. Alongisde our American, Canadian and French partners, we are modernizing and developing nuclear energy in Romania,” the minister of energy wrote on Facebook.

He stated that the ambassador of Romania to the USA, Andrei Muraru, advisor to the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, George Agafitei, the CEO of Nuclearelectrica, Cosmin Ghita, also participated in the discussions with the representatives of the American and Canadian companies.

Photo: Facebook/Virgil Popescu