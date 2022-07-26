HealthMin Rafila: Romania’s COVID-19 daily cases rise by 12,000 in last 24h

As many as 12,353 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 7,398 from the previous day, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila informed on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 2,502 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City – 1,492 and in the counties of Cluj – 1,301, Brasov – 660, Timis – 649, Constanta – 550, Prahova – 480, and Iasi – 461.

The 14-day notification rate nationwide is 2.30 cases per 1,000 population.

The highest ratesare in Bucharest City – 7.17, followed by the counties of Cluj – 5.71, Ilfov – 5.15, Constanta – 4.6, Brasov – 4.39, Sibiu – 4.29, Prahova – 3.6, and Timis – 3.5.

In the last 24 hours, 6,491 RT-PCR tests were performed (3,995 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 2,496 upon request) and 28,430 rapid antigen tests.

So far,13,289,361 RT-PCR tests and 10,645,260 rapid antigenic tests have been processed nationwide.

As of Tuesday, 3,024,064 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

Distinct from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of the patients who were already positive, 359 people were reconfirmed positive.