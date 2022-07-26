Jordanian ForMin Safadi pays visit to Bucharest: Romania is the main supplier of wheat to Jordan

Romania is the main supplier of wheat to Jordan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, said in a joint press statement with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi.

“Thank you for the continuity with which you help us bring the wheat to Jordan. This is something I thank you for,” said the Jordanian official, according to the official translation.

Minister Aurescu underscored, in his intervention, that “Romania is the main supplier of wheat to Jordan” and “especially in the current complicated international context, which is generated by Russia’s war against Ukraine, it is all the more important to assume this role to help our friends, and Jordan is among Romania’s closest friends.”

The head of Romanian diplomacy said that “the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan remains an anchor of regional stability and is thus a real partner for the peace and stability of the Middle East.”

He spoke of the “essential role of regional balance factor” of this state and, in this context, of the “just and sustainable solution based on the two-state solution,” in the case of the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

“Our collaboration is continuous in terms of defence and combating terrorism,” Ayman Safadi said. He added, related to the Middle East Peace Process, that “Romania, like Jordan, shares the same vision when it comes to the solution of the two states, Palestinian and Israeli.”

“We continue the efforts to resume direct negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis to establish the two states, according to the international law. In this context, we spoke about the importance of finding a diplomatic and political solution to the Syrian crisis and providing the necessary support for the refugees. We thank Romania for its support and we rely on Romania’s efforts to support UNRWA, which helps Palestinian refugees,” he stated, according to Agerpres.

The two ministers signed the Protocol amending the intergovernmental cooperation programme in the field of culture, education, tourism and media for 2019-2024. In this context, the Jordanian minister pointed out, the number of scholarships for students from this country studying Medicine in Romania increases from 10 to 26.

PM Ciuca, ForMin Safadi discuss bilateral cooperation, management of the flow of refugees

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday had a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi, who is currently paying a visit to Romania, the two addressing topics like the management of the flow of refugees, as well as aspects related to bilateral cooperation.

According to a press release of the Government, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of cooperation in the field of agriculture and the expectations of the Romanian side that the Jordanian authorities speed up the issuance of the sanitary-veterinary approvals necessary for exports.

“They also referred to the need to rebalance the trade balance through the imports of compliant chemical fertilizers from Jordan,” the same release says.

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan presented the situation of bilateral relations in different fields, with an emphasis on the economic dimension.

In this context, Prime Minister Ciuca proposed the organization of meetings in a business-to-business format to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, as well as collaboration in the fields of defence, intelligence and terrorism combat.

An important component of the talks concerned the Middle East Peace Process and the prospects for its relaunch, with the support of Romania and Jordan.

“The high Jordanian official appreciated Romania’s balanced position and its role as a mediator in the Middle East, which is a traditional one, due to the trust existing between our country and the two parties involved, Israel and Palestine,” the same source said.

Prime Minister Ciuca thanked Minister Ayman Safadi for the invitation to visit the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and, in his turn, extended the invitation for his Jordanian counterpart, Bisher Al Khasawneh, to visit Bucharest.

Photo: www.mae.ro