Romania releases national plan for the medium and long-term integration of Ukrainian refugees

A national plan for the medium and long-term integration of Ukrainian refugees in Romania was released on Tuesday by Madalina Turza, a top official with the Prime Minister’s Chancellery, who said that there will be no special privileges, but the refuges will be granted support so that they may become independent in the shortest possible time.

“Today is an important moment because we are publicly releasing the national plan of integration measures for beneficiaries of temporary protection, that is Ukrainian refugees in Romania. It is an important moment because Romania is the first country in the European Union that has a vision and a medium- and long-term response for the integration of Ukrainian refugees, (…) because, as we know, the crisis in Ukraine is not only a short-term action. This is not some sprinting, but a marathon ahead of us that we have to run successfully,” said Turza at the end of a conference on the integration of Ukrainian refugees.

According to her, the national action plan approved by emergency ordinance was created together with partners from the United Nations agencies in Romania, the civil society and ministries.

She added that a series of key activities are targeted in the areas of education, healthcare, employment, housing for children and vulnerable people.

The almost 100,000 Ukrainian refugees in Romania need concrete measures so that they can work, go to school and be independent, Turza said, according to Agerpres.

UNHCR Romania official Pablo Zapata mentioned support of the international community for this plan.

“It is really a pleasure to be here today to launch the governmental plan of measures and to show in very concrete terms the support of the international community to this plan. The plan (…) is excellent good practice at the EU level of a government (…) being fully committed to the protection and inclusion of refugees,” said Zapata.

The UN agencies are putting all their support behind this plan, he added. “Out of the 35 government measures, we are financially contributing to 23 of them. We want to acknowledge the leadership of the Romanian Government (…) and we remain engaged for as long as necessary,” said Zapata.

A conference called “A vision for medium and long-term Refugees Response in Europe – Romania’s Plan for an integrated and inclusive response to protect Refugees from Ukraine” was organised in Bucharest by the Romanian government through its Department for Community Social Responsibility and Vulnerable Groups, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

PM Ciuca: Romania, first country in the EU to have in place a plan for the smooth integration of Ukrainian refugees

Romania becomes the first EU country to have in place a plan of concrete medium- and long-term measures for the smooth integration of Ukrainian refugees, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said in an online message conveyed at the conference “A Vision for Medium- and Long-term Refugees Response in Europe – Romania’s Plan for an Integrated and Inclusive Response to Protect Refugees from Ukraine”.

“In the last 6 months we’ve been through moments that were not only difficult, but I would also say unique, against the European backdrop of the complex process of designing and building Romania’s strategic response to the humanitarian crisis of the Ukraine refugees. The fact that today we can talk about entering the second stage of intervention intended for medium- and long-term integration measures is the result of a joint effort of an ‘all society response’ type, which entailed the involvement of experts from five ministries, of the UN agencies present in Romania, of all the EU institutions in Romania and – I would emphasize this in particular – of the entire civil society in a coordination and dialogue formula we assumed at the government’s level, through the Prime Minister’s Chancellery. I can say this for sure – Romania thus becomes the first EU country to have a vision, a medium- and long-term plan regarding the way in which we will support the refugees from Ukraine to integrate as smoothly as possible in our country and be able to acquire personal independence without feeling all the effects of the war in the neighboring country,” said Nicolae Ciuca.

He emphasized that the recently approved National Plan of Measures for the Protection and Inclusion of Displaced Persons from Ukraine and Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection in Romania comes with concrete support measures in the fields of education, health care, employment, housing, child care and vulnerable groups and has money allocated both from European and national funds.

In parallel with the national plan, based on Romania’s partnership with the UN agencies, under the coordination of UNHCR Romania, the said institutions have also developed and approved their own response plan to the refugee humanitarian crisis, which comes to complement and expand the intervention measures laid out in the government plan, added the Prime Minister, who thanked the coordinators of the two plans – UNHCR Representative to Romania Pablo Zapata, and government state counselor Madalina Turza – for their availability and personal involvement in coordinating and organizing all activities so that these two plans become functional.

President Iohannis: It is important for the Romanian state to continue to offer future prospects to all Ukrainian nationals who cross the border

It is important for the Romanian state to continue to offer future prospects to all Ukrainian nationals who cross the border into our country and to ensure the conditions of a life as close to normal as possible, President Klaus Iohannis conveyed on Tuesday in a message presented by presidential advisor Ligia Deca at the Conference “A vision for medium and long-term Refugees Response in Europe – Romania’s Plan for an integrated and inclusive response to protect Refugees from Ukraine”.

“The unprovoked and illegal war launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine at the beginning of this year has devastating effects on millions of people, who were forced to leave their homes behind to flee the horrors. These are terrible dramas, lives forever changed, the only comfort being the warmth and care of those who offered them refuge. More than a million people crossed the Romanian border, of whom almost 90,000 remained in our country. Romanians opened their souls and homes and did their best to help them, with impressive solidarity,” Iohannis said.

According to the head of state, along with protecting the lives of refugees, a series of measures are also necessary to allow them to continue their studies, to work, to be able to raise their children safely.

Klaus Iohannis also conveyed that, “considering the evolution of the security situation, it is important that the Romanian state continues to offer future prospects to all Ukrainian nationals who cross the border and provide them with the conditions of a life as close to normal as possible”, namely that their children can continue their studies, and those of active age can find a job.

“Last but not least, we must provide access to living spaces in decent conditions for those who had to leave their homes,” said the president.

Iohannis recalled that, in order to manage this humanitarian crisis of such proportions, the Romanian state quickly developed an extensive plan of measures aimed at supporting the refugees, showing that it often worked against the clock, in a context with a constantly changing dynamic.

The President emphasized that, through its solidarity and the assumed commitments, Romania has become an example in the region.

He stressed the need to “stand in solidarity and be tolerant” in order to offer the refugees “the protection and peace they need, until the moment when those who want to return home will be able to do so safely”.

