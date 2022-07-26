tbi bank launches its leading BNPL split in 4 solution available also across physical stores in Greece

tbi bank announces the official launch of its leading Buy now, Pay later (BNPL) solution in physical stores in Greece, its third main market of operations alongside Romania and Bulgaria. Starting from July, Greek consumers have access to this convenient payment method in a wide network of over 100 merchants (out of a total of over 700 partner traders) from various industries, allowing them to split the total cost of any purchase into 4 installments with zero interest.

Through this launch, tbi bank empowers consumers and businesses in Greece to access affordable and flexible payment options, shopping through an innovative experience. Whether offered online or in-store, tbi bank’s flexible payment solution encourages people who want to buy certain products of a lower value to purchase more and benefit from a seamless payment option, without using their own funds or applying for a loan with interest. At the same time, the Buy now, Pay later solution helps merchants across all industries to address a wider consumer base and boost their sales.

“In the past years, we have been witnessing an accelerated move towards e-commerce and we see changes in the way people shop, save and pay. As in-store shopping is returning to normal, it is only natural that consumers across all our markets demand seamless and convenient payment methods like BNPL. By offering this innovative omnichannel solution, we give merchants more tools to increase their sales and build stronger relationships with their clients and, at the same time, we offer customers more options to meet their shopping needs”, says Kostas Tovil, Market Leader, tbi bank Greece.

In Romania, as BNPL leader, tbi bank offers the payment solution in 4 installments with no interest rate to all its partner network, no matter if online or in-store. Since the bank’s launch in Greece, merchants and customers in the country benefited from its innovative and fully online technology, with a very simple and fast sign-up process that takes only minutes, and now they also have this payment method in-store.

tbi bank started its operations in Greece this year, with support from top-notch strategic partners like Softelligence and FintechOS, which ensured digital processes and technologies on the new market.