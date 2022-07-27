AgriMin Daea: No corner in the country where we do not have pedological drought

The pedological drought “took over the whole country”, and from the Danube’s entry into Romania up to the Giurgiu County there is no possibility of irrigation, because the river level has fallen, Agriculture minister Petre Daea said on Wednesday, at the beginning of the government meeting.

He said that there was punctual intervention, where possible, by dredging the suction channels, but added that because of the low water level, there are also exploitation problems.

“The joints can be broken, because they are floating ships, you can break the links with the land and from here a whole series of troubles.”

Petre Daea added that the animal husbandry faces difficulties, noting that in many counties of the country the livestock farms can no longer be fed with maize, “which is why we ordered today, in the operative session of the Ministry of Agriculture (…) to establish what are the sources of fodder insurance, in order to be able to connect farmers from one side to another, so that the country’s large farms can supply milk throughout and not have problems in terms of supplying with this product,” the Minister of Agriculture said, according to Agerpres.

