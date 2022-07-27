Deloitte Romania strengthens management team by appointing four new directors and one partner within Reff & Associates

Deloitte Romania strengthens its management team by promoting Clarisa Bulai to Risk Advisory Director, Adrian Ifrim to Director within the Cyber Risk Advisory department, Andrei Paraschiv to Director in the Consulting practice, Catalin Ruja to Director in the FSI Risk and Regulatory Advisory team, and Diana Fejer to Partner within Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal, with effect from September 1, 2022.

“I am grateful to Clarisa, Adrian, Andrei, Catalin and Diana for their outstanding commitment in the service of our clients and in the development of their teams. While their expertise is primarily about numbers, processes, technology or law, their impact, and ours collectively, is mostly about people, beyond numbers, in a constellation of connections, of enduring, meaningful relationships,” stated Alexandru Reff, Country Managing Partner, Deloitte Romania and Moldova.

With 18 years of experience in internal audit, internal controls and risk management Clarisa Bulai is now a Director within the Risk Advisory practice of Deloitte Romania. She joined Deloitte in January 2007 as Consultant and took part in projects that involved processes improvement and internal controls system assessment for leading Retail, Production and Telecommunication companies, as well as Public Sector institutions, and the assessment of the internal audit function for various organizations in Banking and Oil & Gas industries. She also acted as external advisor or auditor for SOX compliant companies. Clarisa is member of the Institute of Internal Auditors and the Information Systems Audit and Control Association, holding the following designations: Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), Certification in Risk Management Assurance (CRMA), Certified Government Auditing Professional (CGAP), Certified Information System Auditor (CISA).

Adrian Ifrim, newly appointed Director within the Cyber Risk Advisory department of Deloitte Romania, leads the team focused on Adversarial Simulation and Security Testing. He joined Deloitte in 2016 and has an extensive experience in cyber security, being involved in the planning, analysis and implementation of information security programs. In Deloitte, he has built from scratch a team specialized in Red Teaming, Thread Intelligence and penetration testing assessments for the financial sector. Deloitte’s cybersecurity team is now the only one from Romania invited to participate in CyDEX19 and NATO Locked Shields cyber drills. Adrian has a master’s degree in Security of Complex Information Networks from Politehnica University in Bucharest and he is a graduate of the EMBA program of Maastricht School of Management Romania. Also, he holds several certifications, among which Offensive Security Certified Professional (OSCP), Offensive Security Certified Expert (OSCE), Offensive Security Wireless Professional (OSWP).

Andrei Paraschiv, recently appointed Director in the Consulting practice of Deloitte Romania, has over 22 years of experience in Management Consulting, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Architecture, Systems Integration, Project & Program Management, Product Development, Business Process Management and Enterprise Content Management. Andrei delivered end-to-end software solutions based on Open-Source technologies and consulting related projects (AS-IS Assessment of architectural landscape, TO-BE Roadmap and IT Governance, IT Due Diligence Reports, IT Strategy and support in RFP drafting and vendor selection processes).

Catalin Ruja, recently named Director in the FSI Risk and Regulatory Advisory team of Deloitte Romania, has 14 years of experience in credit risk, quantitative analysis and credit risk modelling – IFRS 9 models (development and validation), including macroeconomic forward-looking adjustment (time series modeling), A-IRB modelling (retail and wholesale portfolios), economic capital quantification (e.g. for ICAAP assessment), stress testing (internal and EBA methodology), as well as an extensive and in-depth expertise on ECB AQR exercises and methodology, gained through involvement and team coordination in around ten AQR exercises. Over the past years, he has been working on integrating ESG factors and climate change risk with particular focus on methodological approaches for development of climate change scenarios.

Diana Fejer is a Partner within the Corporate and M&A Practice of Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal. For Diana, the excellence and collaborative spirit of the teams she was part of represent the source of her career development. Recommended as a key lawyer by Legal 500 among the attorneys specialized in corporate and M&A law, Diana has more than 17 years of experience in coordinating complex M&A projects, assisting both sell-side and buy-side clients during the due diligence phase, transaction structuring and acquisition/divesting process. She also served clients during reorganizations by offering them support in evaluating the implications, designing the process, drafting the relevant documentation and implementation. Professionally, Diana likes the challenges that get her out of her comfort zone, showing a strong exploratory spirit, which reflects also in her personal life, being passionate about traveling and aiming to visit the entire world.