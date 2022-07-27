One Tower office building, part of One Floreasca City development, has reached a 100% occupancy rate

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate in Romania, announces that One Tower, the Class A office building part of One Floreasca City multifunctional development, has reached an occupancy rate of 100%.

One Tower building is the first office building in Romania to obtain the LEED v4 Platinum Building Design and Construction certification, the highest level provided by this certification. This is complemented by the WELL Health & Safety certification, which asserts the health and safety of tenants at work. The teams working here benefit from a working environment with an attractive and comfortable design, provided with high-performance heating and ventilation systems. In addition, the community-centred concept of this real estate development offers tenants a series of integrated facilities, as well as access to restaurants and cafes right inside the complex.

At this time, One Tower has reached a 100% occupancy rate and is home to a community of leading companies, benefiting from modern and certified workspaces, centred on the comfort and safety of employees at work. Among the companies that have chosen One Tower as headquarters for their teams are McCann Worldgroup Romania, the real estate consulting company CBRE, Sanador, the law firm CMS Romania, Element group, the pharmaceutical companies Egis and Astellas, the recycling group Green Group, Saint Gobain, but also the developer One United Properties. The whole community has access to a wide range of commercial facilities on the premises, such as Élephante restaurant, Meat2Eat, TED’s Coffee café or Mara Mura confectionery.

“One Tower has become an iconic building of our office portfolio and represents a paradigm shift for workspaces. Leading companies in the pharmaceutical, law, advertising and even real estate fields or companies activating in the sustainability sector, with which we share the same values, have chosen to move their offices to One Tower, where their teams benefit from modern offices and working concepts focused on health, flexibility, and access to various services. Following One Herăstrău Office, we announce a total leasing for One Tower, fact which confirms our strategy to deliver office developments that meet the most demanding sustainability and wellness criteria of the present”, says Mihai Păduroiu, CEO Office Division One United Properties.

One Tower has a leasable area of 23,750 sqm and was designed with great attention to detail to create a welcoming and comfortable working environment for employees, with modern, bright spaces, with high-performance heating and ventilation systems. Among the benefits offered to tenants are manually operated windows, parking spaces and access to both public and alternative individual transportation, such as automated bicycle stations that residents, tenants, and passers-by alike can use.

The entire One Floreasca City development represents an innovative real estate concept, a reference for the Romanian market, focusing on community. It includes a residential component with premium apartments – One Mircea Eliade, the class A One Tower office building, but also a commercial component that will be put into use with the complete restoration of the former Ford factory and its reintegration into the circuit of Bucharest. Due to its excellent position in Floreasca district, the development has become a landmark of the area and offers all those who carry out their activity or live here access to parks, restaurants, cafes, but also a panoramic view of the lake.

The current office portfolio of One United Properties includes 101,000 sqm of office spaces and includes One Tower, One Cotroceni Park Office Phase 1, One Herăstrău Office and One North Gate, and will reach an area of 136,000 sqm after the delivery of One Cotroceni Park Office Phase 2.