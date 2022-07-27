RTPR advises EBRD on the 12.5 million euro financing provided to DONA

RTPR has assisted EBRD in relation to the loan to granted to Calihory Group operating under the DONA brand, one of Romania’s leading retailers and suppliers of pharmaceuticals, to finance the expansion and modernization of the company’s network, acquisition of IT, equipment, and a fleet of cars. The loan of up to EUR 12.5 million was granted to SIEPCOFAR SA, DONA LOGISTICA SA and DONA CARGO SRL.

The RTPR team that provided legal assistance on this project included Victor Padurari (Partner), Bianca Eremia (Senior Associate), Iustina Nastasa (Associate) and Georgiana Verives (Junior Associate).

“We are excited to announce a new financing in which we acted for EBRD, one of our long-lasting clients. We have a long history of advising them on many mandates in Romania. Their trust honours us and I hope we will have the chance to collaborate on other future projects as well. Congratulations for another successful project!”, declared Victor Padurari.

“I am proud I had the opportunity to advise EBRD on this financing and to add it to the already notable deal portfolio of our banking and finance team. It was a challenging project which covered multiple complex legal aspects for which we found the best solutions and we ensured a fast completion”, declared Bianca Eremia.

RTPR Banking & Finance team is one of the most experienced and appreciated in Romania, having a vast expertise in the most important transactions in Romania and in the region. Every year prestigious international legal directories Legal 500 and IFLR1000 position RTPR’s Banking & Finance practice on the top tier in their rankings for Romania. At the same time several of the firm’s lawyers are recommended as Leading Lawyers in individual rankings.

