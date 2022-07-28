Moldovan President Maia Sandu to pay official visit to Romania on Friday

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, will pay an official visit to Romania on Friday, at the invitation of the Romanian President, Klaus Iohannis, who will welcome her at the Cotroceni Palace, the Presidential Administration informs.

This visit will provide the opportunity for the first direct bilateral meeting between the two president after the historic decision adopted at the European Council on June 23-24, by which the Republic of Moldova was granted the status of a candidate state for joining the European Union.

During the meeting, President Klaus Iohannis will reaffirm our country’s firm support for the advancement of the reform process in the Republic of Moldova, necessary for the fulfillment of the objectives established by the European Commission’s Opinion of June 17, the source states.

In addition to the theme of supporting Chisinau’s European path, regional developments in the context of the war of aggression launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and the ways to counteract its negative effects on the Republic of Moldova will be discussed.

“President Klaus Iohannis will highlight the multidimensional assistance that Romania provides to the Republic of Moldova, including for the management of the crisis situations it faces, and concrete ways of prioritizing and diversifying this assistance will be discussed. At the same time, the importance of the Platform of Support for the Republic of Moldova, an instrument launched by Romania, Germany and France, with solid relevance both in terms of politics and the development dimension, intended to keep the Republic of Moldova in the priority attention of donors and to mobilize support for the efforts of the authorities in Chisinau in what concerns the reforms necessary for European integration, will be tackled,” the Presidential Administration reads.

The two presidents will also address topics of core interest on the bilateral agenda, such as the energy security of the Republic of Moldova and sectoral cooperation in key areas.

The official visit takes place by virtue of the substantial intensification of bilateral dialogue and cooperation both at the highest level and at the governmental and parliamentary level, in the spirit of the community of language, culture and history shared by the two countries, as well as the bilateral strategic partnership for European integration of the Republic of Moldova.

Moldova’s Maia Sandu to meet with the heads of the two Chambers of Romanian Parliament

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who will be in Bucharest on an official visit on Friday, will have a meeting with the heads of the two Chambers of the Romanian Parliament.

“Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, together with Vice President of the Senate Alina Gorghiu, will have a meeting with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, on Friday, starting at 14:15 hrs,” the Chamber of Deputies announced.

According to the cited source, the meeting is part of the program of the official visit that the President of the Republic of Moldova is paying to Romania between July 28 and 30.

Compiled from Agerpres

File photo www.presidency.ro