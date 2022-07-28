Nuclearelectrica launches the second stage of the sponsorship campaign “Nucleus of care”

Nuclearelectrica launches the second stage of project registrations for obtaining sponsorships, as part of the social responsibility platform “Nucleus of care”. Interested NGOs and institutions can submit projects between July 27 and August 20, 2022. The value of the sponsorship budget is 2 million lei and will be allocated to projects selected following the selection procedure, based on Nuclearelectrica rules for participation and evaluation of sponsorships.

In the first stage of the “Nucleus of care” sponsorship campaign, 21 projects were selected, with a total amount of approx. 1.98 million lei, from a total of 45 registered projects.

The “Nucleus of Care” platform includes both the social responsibility initiatives carried out by the company, as well as the projects that Nuclearelectrica will select to sponsor and follows the strategic directions and the company’s vision to build a sustainable future for the next generation, both by producing clean energy at excellent standards and by the socio-economic impact it has in Romania. The “Nucleus of Care” platform targets projects and beneficiaries whose financing needs fall into the medical, educational and environmental fields, with priority given to the projects in the areas where the company operates. Non-profit organizations and institutions can register for the project competition, in accordance with the applicable legislation and the rules for participation and sponsorship, which are available on the company’s website.

“We are committed to contributing to the energy security of our country by delivering clean, stable, sustainable and affordable energy. Since the commissioning of Units 1 and 2 of Cernavoda NPP, we have produced 207 million MWh of clean energy and we have avoided the release of 195 million tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. Thus, we have an essential role both in ensuring the energy security and in achieving the decarbonization targets. The Nucleus of Care platform continues our mission to generate clean energy at standards of excellence, in terms of social responsibility, to build a sustainable future for tomorrow’s generation.”– Cosmin Ghita, Chief executive Officer, Nuclearelectrica.

The projects registered according to the forms provided by the campaign rules will be selected and approved according to the beneficial impact they can bring in high risk areas or within risk groups, in order to solve major social problems. Only projects from medical, educational and environmental fields are eligible, with priority given to the projects in the areas where the company operates.

For education – projects that contribute to the creation or development of the educational environment through specific actions of renovation and endowment of schools, both with specialized laboratories (physics, chemistry, computer science, robotics, etc.) and from the perspective of online education that requires the possession of tablets, laptops and other equipment for laboratories and rooms appropriately and modernly equipped for online education. Also, educational projects for mentoring, career development, access to quality education, scholarships, etc. will be supported.

For the medical field – projects that increase access to high-performance and quality medical services through providing medical equipment, services, actions or any other activities related to this field. In this sense, both Romanian hospitals and associations and organizations that manage and implement such projects for the benefit of medical institutions can register projects.

For the protection of the environment, given that Nuclearelectrica is a producer of clean energy, without greenhouse gas emissions, the Nucleus of care platform targets environmental projects that can emphasize the essential role that the company has in managing climate change through forestation / reforestation actions to create green spaces in the communities where Nuclearelectrica operates, actions to support environmental / mountain organizations, etc.

In the period 2019-2021, Nuclearelectrica sponsored 107 projects, with approx. 30 million lei in total, supporting approx. 11 million Romanians. The sponsored projects targeted the educational, medical and environmental protection field: 25 projects in the medical field, 33 projects in the educational field, 5 environmental projects and 28 projects for various other fields.

Who can apply

The participation rules are available on Nuclearelectrica’s website. Project proposals can be sent to the following e-mail address: nucleudebine@nuclearelectrica.ro

Only projects that have clearly described objectives and target public, with measurable and time-defined data, as well as indicators for evaluating and measuring the impact in the community are eligible.

Projects must be carried out on the Romanian territory between September 2022 and December 2022.

Projects will be evaluated and selected by the Commitee for the Evaluation of Nuclearelectrica’s Sponsorship Applications.

The evaluation and selection of projects will be carried out based on the participation and sponsoriship award rules available on the website www.nuclearelectrica.ro/csr

Please consult the Rules for Participation and Award of Sponsorships prior to applying for sponsorship. The rules contain detailed explanations on how the sponsorship projects are carried out and reported. Projects that do not comply with the conditions of the Participation Rules will not be accepted and will not enter the selection stage, a press release issued by Nuclearelectrica informs.