Ursus Breweries appoints Richard Heerink to the role of Strategy & Insights Vice President

Richard Heerink has joined the leadership team of Ursus Breweries as Strategy & Insights Vice President.

Richard is Dutch and has over 15 years of experience in the beer industry across countries such as The Netherlands, Germany or Austria, holding leadership positions in the commercial, finance or supply chain departments. He began his career in the beer industry back in 2007 in the Netherlands for SAB Miller. He was promoted to Finance Director for the business in Germany and gradually took over leadership roles in the commercial area as well. Starting with 2017, he was Country Director for Germany in Asahi Europe & International and, as of 2020, he led the businesses in both Germany and Austria, building successful teams, creating a strong culture and shaping an excellent growth strategy. In his new role, Richard will manage inter-functional projects and will ensure the implementation of the Ursus Breweries strategy and ambitions.

„I’m happy to join Ursus Breweries and to have the chance to bring my contribution to the largest beer producer in Romania. I am confident that, with the team already in place, we will be able to further drive the success of the company, accelerate the growth of our portfolio and achieve excellent results in the years to come as well.” – said Richard Heerink.

Richard’s appointment, building on his experience within the beer industry as well as within Asahi Europe & International, continues the ambition of the company to build a diverse and strong leadership team with different backgrounds, varied expertise and commitment to drive excellence.