AgriMin Daea: Wheat harvest in Romania enough to have bread this year

Wheat harvesting has been completed in Romania, the whole harvest has been stored. and the obtained quantity will ensure the consumption needs of the country and availability to export, Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Petre Daea showed.

“We’ll definitely have bread, as we have the harvest secured. We have completed harvesting in Romania, with the concrete action and effort of farmers nationwide. Now the entire harvest is stored, and the quantity we have ensures, on the one hand, the country’s consumption needs, and, on the other hand, we also have harvest available for exports. To sum it up we have bread and there are no reasons to worry about this,” the Agriculture Minister maintained.

Nonetheless, Daea didn’t wish to announce the figures of the wheat harvest this year, saying it could influence the market considering the special context in Ukraine and the Black Sea basin.

“Harvest is lower than last year, but I wouldn’t forward figures, as I do not wish, through my communications, to influence the market one way or the other, knowing that the price is now fluctuating. There are these special situations in Ukraine and the Black Sea basin where there are pressures on the trading possibility. On this thought, I would rather abstain from showing the quantity we have, but I will definitely announce (…) under a public information so that the country knows what it can count on,” Petre Daea said, according to Agerpres.

As far as the wheat quality this year was concerned, the Agriculture Minister said it was widely good wheat, adding that in drought years the quality indices were usually higher.

According to the most recent data transmitted by the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry, the pedological drought has so far affected a total area of 160,670 hectares, in 24 counties, the data covering the grains already harvested, namely wheat, barley, two-row barley and triticale.

Last year, Romania ranked fourth in the EU in terms of area cultivated with wheat as well as harvest, after France, Germany and Poland, with 2.175 million hectares and 10,433,800 tonnes, respectively.