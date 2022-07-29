Electromontaj acquires the majority stake in Electrotehnica

On July 27, 2022, Electromontaj, the energy market construction leader in Romania, with projects all over the world, concluded the transaction to take over the majority stake (82.68% of the company’s shares) of Electrotehnica Echipamente Electrice SA, the oldest Romanian manufacturer of electrical equipment, transformers and coils.

Electrotehnica designs and manufactures equipment for various technological applications, mostly of high complexity, which ensure the conversion of electrical energy by changing the parameters of the power source or transforming it into another form of energy. Electrotehnica is one of the main Romanian manufacturers of electrical equipment, transformers and coils, with almost 100 years of experience in the field. (www.electrotehnica.ro)

.Electrotehnica joins the Electromontaj group, thus completing the range of services and products in the energy system that the group can make available to customers.

Electromontaj also includes Emfor Montaj, a company specialized in the construction of foundations for power lines and civil constructions, Iproeb SA Bistrița, one of the most important national producers of cables and electrical conductors as well as its own production units: a factory of metal poles, a factory of electrical clamps and fittings and one of the largest testing station for electric poles in the world.

The Electromontaj Group is moving towards the completion of the horizontal integration of the entire chain of energy constructions, being able to produce “in house” all the components of the energy structures, except for transformers.

At the end of 2021, the Electromontaj Group registered a net asset value (equity) of 471 million lei, a turnover of 472 million lei and a net profit of 25.5 million lei at the end of 2021.

About Electromontaj

Electromontaj is a world-class technology company, founded in 1949, based in Romania, with projects all over the world, a leader on the energy construction market in Romania.

Electromontaj designs, builds, transforms and maintains the infrastructure for the intelligent distribution of electricity and is a company with 100% local private capital.

The Electromontaj Group also includes the companies Emfor and Iproeb.

The internal production activity is organized in work points spread all over the country and as well as in its own production units in Bucharest (Galvanized Pole Factory) and in Câmpina (Clamps and Fittings factory), and a Test Station for Electric Poles , one of the largest in the world.

Electromontaj Group has over 1,500 employees.

Among the most important partners of Electromontaj are:Transelectrica, E-Distribuție, Siemens Energy, General Electric, CNAIR, Electrica, Hidroelectrica, Alro Slatina, Delgaz Grid, Alstom Grid Gmbh, Retrasib, Energobit, Energotech, Electromontaj Cluj, Romelectro, UMB, TenneT TSO B.V – Olanda, (ESO) EAD – Bulgaria, GE Renewable Energy – Germania, EAC – Cipru, IPTO – Grecia, MEPIU – Rep. Moldova, NEPCO – Iordania, TRANSCO – Abu Dhabi, ADWEA Abu Dhabi, EDCL -Rwanda, TANESCO – Tanzania.