Iohannis argues need for public clarifications from UDMR on Hungarian PM’s speech in Romania: Unacceptable for European dignitary to come on stage with speech built on race theory

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Friday that there is a need for public clarifications from the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) in the context of the speech delivered in Romania by the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, but also for a clarifying discussion within the coalition.

“I believe that there is a need for public clarifications from the UDMR, because a significant part of the leadership and from among the UDMR was present at that event. They will have to explain if they agreed with the content of that speech that they applauded, something that would be extremely complicated, or if they didn’t understand what was being talked about and just generically applauded the character who delivered the speech. Whatever the explanation, it has to be there, and I think a clarifying discussion needs to take place including in the governing coalition,” said the head of state, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, at the joint conference with his counterpart from the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu.

He emphasized that “no one in Romania wants to cause a government crisis because a high-ranking foreign dignitary gave an erroneous speech”.

“But we can’t pretend that those things weren’t said, just as we can’t pretend that those words weren’t applauded,” said President Iohannis.

Unacceptable for European dignitary to come on stage with speech built on race theory

President Klaus Iohannis criticized the speech of the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, held in Romania, highlighting that “it is wrong, a major error and unacceptable for a high European dignitary to come to the public stage with a speech built on race theory”.

“It is basically wrong, it is a major error and unacceptable for a high European dignitary to come to the public stage with a speech built on race theory, a theory which led to the most terrible catastrophe of the XX-th century, the Second World War, it is a theory of Europe’s saddest memory and it cannot be accepted in any way that a European dignitary to come with such a theory in order to motivate any internal or external political actions. It just as regrettable that a high European dignitary comes on the public stage with an anti-European speech. It is wrong, unacceptable, regardless where this stage might be, the fact that this stage was in Transylvania is a problem for us and the reactions from the public space have shown that this is a problem for us,” the head of state said, at Cotroceni Palace, during the joint conference with his counterpart from the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu.

“Meanwhile, it is true that PM Orban tried, on another stage, in Vienna, to withdraw his statements or to reinterpret them, which is a clear sign that he realized that such matters do not work in Europe. It is not my place or job to give lessons about politics or public speaking to a high European dignitary, but I can’t help but dissociate myself, clearly, publicly, from the ideas emerged there,” the head of state said, according to Agerpres.