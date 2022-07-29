National Anthem Day: Authorities praise its catalytic role in developing conscience and national identity

National Anthem celebrated in birth city of tune lyrics’ author, alongside Romanian diaspora guests

The children of the Romanian diaspora who came to spend part of their summer holiday in the camp organized through the ARC program of the Department for Romanians Everywhere in the Sangeorz-Bai resort – Bistrita-Nasaud County, participated on Friday morning in the military and religious ceremony held in Bistrita in celebration of National Anthem Day.

Children from Ukraine and Greece sang patriotic songs next to the statue of Bistrita-born poet Andrei Muresanu, the author of the lyrics of the anthem “Desteapta-te, romane!/Awaken Thee, Romanian!”

Their artistic moment was followed by the act of well-known folklore singer Nicolae Furdui Iancu, who wrapped up his performance with the National Anthem sung together with the entire audience.

The ceremony ended with the parade of the troops of the 81st ‘General Grigore Balan’ Mechanized Brigade based in Bistrita.

President Iohannis: National Anthem is a symbol of unity, shows the Romanian people’s devotion towards the principles and fundamental values of our modern state

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that in the current international context, marked by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, more than ever, the message of Romania’s national anthem has a strong impact, making an appeal to national unity, courage, dignity, and responsibility.

“The National Anthem Day, celebrated every year on July 29, is a celebration loaded with deep meaning for Romanians all around. The patriotic poem Un Rasunet / An Echo, by Andrei Muresanu, was sung for the first time in 1848, on the chords by Anton Pann. Thus it officially became Romania’s National Anthem in 1990 and had a catalytic role in developing conscience and national identity. ‘Desteapta-te, romane!’ represents a symbol of unity, which shows the Romanian people’s devotion towards the principles and fundamental values of our modern state: freedom, dignity, justice and respect for the law,” said Iohannis, on the occasion of National Anthem Day.

The head of state mentions that “the lyrics evoke feelings and a strong message, calling on solidarity and courage”.

“The National Anthem Day gives us the opportunity of remembering the glorious actions of our ancestors, who sacrificed themselves for a sovereign country, indivisible and democratic. The anthem also tells of the essence of the Romanian nation’s ideals and instilled determination and hope onto us, in history’s crossroads, giving voice to our people’s patriotic feelings,” Klaus Iohannis said.

The president also said that Romania is going through a difficult moment, marked by the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

“In the current international context, facing unprecedented challenges, Romania continues its actions of consolidating transatlantic relations, promoting the protection of human rights, guaranteeing safety for its citizens and assuming fundamental values, such as freedom and solidarity. Today, more than ever, the anthem’s message has a strong impact, calling on national unity, courage, dignity and responsibility! Happy anniversary to Romania’s National Anthem! Happy anniversary, Romanians!,” the head of state said.

DefMin Dincu: National Anthem represents a touchstone of the nation

In a message sent on Friday, on National Anthem Day, Defense Minister Vasile Dincu emphasizes that it represents a touchstone of the nation and urges the Romanians to listen to its “peculiarly relevant” message in the current difficult regional security context, the National Defense Ministry informs in a release.

The DefMin brings to mind that the anthem was born from the “felicitous symbiosis between the musical genius of Anton Pann and Andrei Muresanu’s well-known poem ‘Un Rasunet/An Echo’, in the historical context favored by the ideals of the 1848 Revolution”, and that “Desteapta-te, romane!/Awaken Thee, Romanian!” was officially sung for the first time on July 29, 1848 in Ramnicu Valcea.

“The song quickly won its place in the hearts of patriotic Romanians, establishing itself in its time as a symbol of the reawakening of the consciousness of our Romanian origin, a catalyst for the revival of national dignity, of unity of nation and language. In the great battles fought by the Romanian people in the centuries that followed, from the Independence War to the First and Second World War, the chords of this legendary song have raised the hearts and carried to victory thousands and thousands of soldiers with the tricolor on their chests,” Vasile Dincu says.

On December 1, 1918 – he goes on to note – the more than 100,000 Romanians gathered in Alba Iulia from all corners of the country to witness the most important moment in our history, the accomplishment of the Great Union, vibrated again in unison to the melody of the march “Awaken, Thee, Romanian!”

“Forbidden during the communist period, but never forgotten by the Romanians, ‘Awaken Thee, Romanian!’ triumphed in the December 1989 Revolution, reconfirming its power and vocation to unite the Romanians’ energies and asserting itself as the national anthem. Naturally, July 29, the date it was first sung publicly, was established by law in 1998 as Romania’s National Anthem Day. The ancient patriotic march is played today in the opening of military ceremonies and major public events of the Romanian state,” says the Defense Minister.

“On National Anthem Day, I urge each and everyone to pause just for a moment and listen to its peculiarly relevant message. In the complicated security situation in our region, with heavy war clouds darkening the skies of neighboring Ukraine, the Romanians have proven that they know and can act in unity to defend our national values and allies and that they carry forward the ancient values, generously offering shelter to the tens of thousands of Ukrainians who took refuge in our country,” Vasile Dincu goes on to write.

According to the Defense Minister, on National Anthem Day “we must uncover our foreheads in sign of respect and symbolically unite our voices, wherever we are, to retrace the glorious path of this shrine-song of the Romanian nation from history to present day.”

Compiled from Agerpres