President Iohannis decorates German personalities

President Klaus Iohannis decorated on Friday several German personalities at a ceremony that took place at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

“The relationship with Germany is a special one to Romania, with strategic valences defined by dynamic and fruitful political collaboration and substantial economic co-operation. This relationship is also based on strong social and cultural ties, with an old tradition. Amid the multiple challenges of recent years, starting with the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing with the war of aggression launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, we have all appreciated the fact that the Romanian-German relationship has preserved its solidity, and our partnership continued to grow. An eloquent example in this regard is the dynamism of the bilateral dialogue this year, and I mean here the visit to Romania of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the meeting I had with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Brussels, the visit I made to Hof, in Bavaria, as well as other ministerial meetings held in Berlin and Bucharest,” said Iohannis.

He added that the decorations awarded acknowledge the dedication and perseverance with which the decorated personalities have got involved in the development of Romanian-German political, economic, social and cultural relations.

Iohannis awarded a Grand Officer medal of the Faithful Service National Order to Bernd Fabritius, a former commissioner of the German Federal Government for immigrants of German origin and national minorities, a member of the Bundestag and chairman of the Association of Transylvanian Saxons in Germany; a Grand Officer medal of the Merit for the Promotion of Human Rights and Social Commitments Order to Barbara Stamm, a former chair of the Bavarian Parliament (2008-2018); a Commander medal of the Merit for the Promotion of Human Rights and Social Commitments Order to Wolfgang Schramm, internal medicine physician specialising in haematology, working at the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin and a member of the Board of Directors of the Bavarian Aid Association for Romanian Children; an Officer medal of the Merit for the Promotion of Human Rights and Social Commitments Order to Uwe-Volker Fabritius, an official responsible for Romania at the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Affairs of the state of Bavaria.

President Iohannis also bestowed a Knight medal of the Faithful Service National Order on Hans-Peter Niedermeier, a former chairman of the Hanns Seidel Foundation, Agerpres informs.