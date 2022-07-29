President Maia Sandu thanks Romania for its “tireless, consistent and generous” support to Moldova: Romania has stood by Moldova’s side throughout the years, in good times and in bad times

Visiting President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu said on Friday that Romania has stood by Moldova’s side throughout the years, in good times and in bad times, pointing out that Romania was a “strong voice” in Brussels in support of her country’s getting EU candidate status. Sandu also expressed her belief that the Moldovan-Romanian partnership will help overcome the difficulties caused by the war in Ukraine.

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, was welcomed with military honours by President Klaus Iohannis, on Friday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

The two presidents had one-on-one and official talks, followed by joint press statements.

After the reception at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the President of the Republic of Moldova had a meeting with the Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, and then she was scheduled to meet with the Speaker the Vice-President of the Senate with President attributions, Alina Gorghiu.

“I am happy to return to Bucharest to personally convey my gratitude for the tireless, consistent and generous support that Romania has offered us in recent years. I thank you for this help. I appreciate in this context the strengthening of relations between our institutions. In February, the governments of our countries had a joint meeting that laid the foundations for several important bilateral projects this June, when the two parliaments convened for a joint meeting, and the cooperation between the parliamentary committees is also very good,” Maia Sandu said in a joint statement with President Klaus Iohannis.

“Also, we thank you for supporting us in our European endeavor. We are very grateful for Romania’s role in all the stages of the preparation of the [European Council’s] decision of June 23 and for Romania’s vocal support in Brussels for Moldova being granted EU candidate status. European accession will mean for Moldova the consolidation of a society guided by the rule of law and respect for the rights of all people, joining the richest and most prosperous investment market and new opportunities for its citizens,” Maia Sandu added.

She mentioned that Russia’s war against Ukraine has thrown the region into uncertainty, and that, after Ukraine, Moldova is the country most affected by the conflict.

“The war has destabilized the energy market and with it, Moldova’s energy security. The record-high inflation, due in particular to the spike in energy and fuel prices, affects the purchasing power of the citizens and puts great pressure on our producers, many of whom have lost their eastern markets. This year we are also hit by drought, which puts the farmers’ work at jeopardy. The combination of crises facing the Republic of Moldova is a heavy burden for my country, a burden we cannot carry alone,” the President of the Republic of Moldova said, mentioning that together with Germany and France, Romania is the co-founder of the International Moldova Support Platform.

Maia Sandu also said that the Republic of Moldova intends to buy gas from Romania as soon as possible.

“The situation requires us to act with maximum urgency and look for alternative solutions to keep the stability of the country and smoothly make it through the winter. Moldova needs energy security solutions now! We want to buy gas from Romania and it’s important that this happens as soon as possible,” Sandu said, adding that the Republic of Moldova is a small country, rendered vulnerable by war, and that its citizens are already paying a double price compared to the one borne by Romanian consumers.

President Sandu mentioned that the Republic of Moldova is also making efforts to reduce energy consumption, including natural gas, and is looking for solutions to replace gas with black oil, wood or coal this winter.

She showed that the Republic of Moldova is concerned about its security, and the state institutions are carefully following the evolution of the situation in Transnistria.

“The volatile situation on the battlefield, the proximity of the Russian-Ukrainian front to our eastern border heighten the uncertainty. There is an increasing number of provocations launched by internal forces which aim to destabilize the situation in the Republic of Moldova,” the Moldovan head of state also declared.

According to her, Moldova will continue its efforts to reform institutions, justice and control bodies, the public service sector, and to finance infrastructure development projects, encouraging business, education and health.

“I trust that the Moldovan-Romanian partnership will help us overcome the difficulties caused by the war in Ukraine. This unjust and bloody war must be stopped. Ukraine needs help. (…) We stand by Ukraine. We wish them victory and peace. In troubled times, humanity, care, solidarity, mutual help prevail,” the Moldovan President emphasized.

Presidents Iohannis, Sandu agree to take decisive steps on electricity grids interconnection in two countries

President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Friday, that he agreed with his counterpart from the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, to take decisive steps regarding the interconnection of the electricity networks of the two countries.

“During our consultations, we also addressed the topic of the energy security of the Republic of Moldova. As you know, the Republic of Moldova is particularly vulnerable in this area, and the population is already feeling the shocks of the massive price increases in natural gas and electricity. We reviewed the developments on this subject and the bilateral support options. In this context, we discussed the very important role and potential of the Iasi-Ungheni-Chisinau gas pipeline as an essential element in the energy security architecture of the Republic of Moldova. In this context, in addition to connecting the Republic of Moldova to the European electricity network, in March, the interconnection of the electricity networks of Romania and the Republic of Moldova has an obvious strategic relevance and we agreed to take decisive steps in this direction,” the head of state said at the joint conference alongside Maia Sandu, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

“Our close relationship is all the more important in the particularly difficult regional context, a context generated by the war of aggression waged by Russia against Ukraine. Therefore, in today’s discussions, we addressed the ways in which the effects of this war can be felt as little as possible by the citizens of the Republic of Moldova,” added president Iohannis.

He congratulated Maia Sandu for the Republic of Moldova’s getting EU candidate status, on the occasion of the European Council in June.

The head of state gave assurances that “Romania will continue to support the Republic of Moldova through all the levers at its disposal”, noting that Chisinau’s path to European integration “is not an easy one”.

“Completing these stages will however lead to the consolidation of the rule of law and to a modern, prosperous society based on European democratic values. The Republic of Moldova will have to fulfill the set of objectives established by the Opinion presented by the European Commission within the shortest possible time frame. Romania will continue to be by your side in this endeavor. The Support Platform for the Republic of Moldova, created in April, in Berlin, and launched by the foreign ministers of Romania, Germany and France, is an instrument that succeeded in mobilizing European and international support for Chisinau as efficiently as possible,” highlighted Iohannis.

According to the president, “Romania has also actively supported the recent efforts at the European level to support the economy of the Republic of Moldova in the current context”, among them being the measures along the lines of trade liberalization with the Republic of Moldova for a series of products or the Agreement on the carriage of goods by road.

“At the same time, I welcomed the fact that Romania is consolidating itself as the first commercial partner of the Republic of Moldova, a fact proven by the consistent increase in commercial exchanges,” informed Klaus Iohannis.

“We hope that the Republic of Moldova can overcome the multiple crises it is facing as quickly as possible and effectively put into practice the ambitious reforms assumed by the authorities in Chisinau. As regards the Agreement on non-refundable financial assistance of 100 million euros, I am glad to note that its implementation has already been started through four large projects aimed at the purchase of school buses, investments in water and sewage infrastructure, in the field of mass media and, respectively, in equipping school laboratories. These are projects with a direct impact for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova,” said Klaus Iohannis.

Iohannis: European approach for voluntary gas savings, correct, it is wise to save where we can

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the European approach to voluntary savings of 15% on gas is the right one and stressed that the economy must be done “wisely” and “where possible”.

“It is obvious that we will face a complicated winter, given that the gas delivered by Russia is becoming less and less, the gas on the international market is becoming more and more expensive. However, the European approach to making voluntary savings of 15% is a fair one, in my opinion. We have to look for alternative sources of gas, we have to seek to invest in renewable resources, but at the same time it is wise to save where possible. I repeat, where possible. The savings have to be done wisely. We don’t have to imagine that we want someone to stay on the cold. We can’t imagine that someone wants there to be no gas for the industry. All things must work,” said the head of state, at the Cotroceni Palace, at the joint conference with his counterpart of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu.

He stressed that, according to an analysis by the relevant ministry, a gas economy, as agreed, is possible, feasible and sustainable.

“Here we are not talking about a reduction in consumption by 15% compared to what we have now, but a reduction of 15% compared to the average of the last years and the calculations show us that something is possible without forcing someone to stay in the cold or without closing entire sectors of the Romanian industry,” Iohannis said.

The head of the state said that Romania is aware of the extremely difficult situation faced by the Republic of Moldova in terms of gas, showing that further discussions will be held in order to find solutions.

“Today, at the Government, there will be discussions on this topic, and tomorrow, and the day after tomorrow, and still until we find the best solution. Today, in the discussion with the President, we agreed that we must work different options, we must consider different scenarios and have concrete plans prepared for all the scenarios that we can imagine. One thing is certain: we will not abandon the Republic of Moldova and we will find solutions as they can be found for any of the variants that can appear – for the good variants it is simple, for very heavy it is complicated,” concluded Iohannis.

Compiled from Agerpres

Photo: www.presidency.ro