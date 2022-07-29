RTPR advises Enterprise Investors on Noriel’s sale

RTPR has assisted private equity fund Enterprise Investors in relation to the sale of Noriel to Sunman Group. Noriel is the largest toys and games retailer in Romania, operating a network of 88 stores all over the country, as well as an online shop.

The RTPR mandate covered legal assistance in relation to all phases of the sale process, from structuring, due diligence, negotiation of transaction documents, to signing, assistance on the conditions precedent and closing.

“It is always a pleasure to work with RTPR team. We know we can count on their top of the class advice and full commitment. We are very satisfied with the process”, stated Enterprise Investors representatives.

RTPR involved in this transaction a team coordinated by Costin Taracila (Managing Partner) and Cezara Urzica (Managing Associate), and further included Vlad Druta (Senior Associate).

“Enterprise Investors is one of our oldest and closest clients and we have worked together many transactions, both sell-side and buy-side. We would like to thank them for putting their trust in our team for this new deal, but also over the years. Today Enterprise Investors closes a chapter they started in 2016, and for our team there is an even bigger reason for joy because we have been involved in the Noriel story from the very beginning, from the moment of its acquisition. Congratulations on this new success and we look forward to new challenges!”, said Costin Taracila, Managing Partner of RTPR.

“I am honoured to have successfully closed this project together with Enterprise Investors and I would like to thank them for the excellent collaboration. Together we went through all the stages of an intense transaction, and now, at the end of this journey, I am happy that we found the best solutions for its completion”, said Cezara Urzica, Managing Associate at RTPR.

Among the transactions in which RTPR assisted Enterprise Investors it is worth mentioning the sale of Profi supermarket chain to Mid Europa Partners, the largest deal ever completed by a private equity fund in Romania and the largest deal in the retail sector in the country’s history, the acquisition of Noriel group, the exits from Smartree Romania and Siveco Romania, the acquisition of Macon and Simcor, as well as the sale of Macon, the acquisition and subsequent sale of Artima.

The impressive experience of RTPR’s Corporate/M&A team in private equity deals and its client portfolio in this sector recommend the law firm as the first choice for private equity funds for their transactions in Romania. International legal directories Legal 500, Chambers & Partners and IFLR1000 rank RTPR’s Corporate/M&A practice in first tier in the annual rankings for the law firms in Romania, and several of the team’s lawyers are recommended as Leading Lawyers in individual rankings.

