Tazz announces a new partnership with Flip.ro, with phones delivered in 30-90 minutes at your door

Tazz, the fast delivery platform, and Flip.ro, the leader of the refurbished phone market in Romania, announce the listing on Tazz of smartphones from Flip.ro.

Through this partnership, Tazz diversifies its portfolio of products delivered in the shortest time directly to its users’ door, while Flip.ro, a start-up that aims to change the way people buy and sell phones, expands its customers’ access to a diverse offer of refurbished phones.

Customers who order a phone in Bucharest through the Tazz app will be able to receive their products sold by Flip.ro in approximately 30-90 minutes after placing the order, depending on the area in which they are located. In addition, for the first order on Flip through Tazz, customers will receive an extra discount of 100 lei on any phone, by activating the “flip.ro” voucher, available both in the mobile application and on the Tazz website.

“We are excited to announce the partnership we have started with Tazz. The new sales channel will make it even more affordable for our customers to buy refurbished phones from Flip. The devices can reach their destination on the same day, in about an hour – an hour and a half after placing the order in Tazz app,” says Alex Burghelia, co-founder of Flip.ro.

“Ever since we launched Tazz, we’ve aimed to offer to our customers as much diversity as possible and quick access to anything they want, from meals to supermarket products, gadgets or personal care products. We are happy that, in addition to the large selection of products from eMAG, we will also add the products of another successful marketplace in the group. We welcome the friends from Flip.ro and we promise to our Tazz customers a very good selection of mobile phones at unbeatable prices,” added Răzvan Acsente, Tazz Chief Marketing Officer.

Same as Tazz, Flip.ro is part of the eMAG group. Phones sold on this platform are checked and refurbished by specialists in more than 30 tests. In this way, the devices get a second life, while the differences between them and new phones are almost imperceptible. The prices of refurbished phones, on the other hand, are up to 50% lower compared to new smartphones. From the moment of launch until now, more than 100,000 customers have turned to Flip.ro to sell or buy a phone at more than tempting prices. The Flip.ro platform offers to everyone who buys a refurbished phone the same conditions that customers have when they order a new smartphone:

– guarantee;

– 30 days right of free return;

– payment in 12 installments, 0 interest rate;

– free transport anywhere in Romania, in 1-2 days;

– checking the parcel upon delivery.