The Prince of Wales’s House in Viscri, now open for visitors

The Prince of Wales’s House in Viscri is now open to the public. The traditional Saxon property in the Unesco World Heritage village, Viscri, hosts two special exhibitions with a focus on the conservation of wild nature and the built patrimony: The Transylvania Florilegium botanical art and books, and the photography exhibition ”Flying over Transylvania. Fortified Churches” by the Romanian photographer Ionuț Macri.

”As tourists visiting Viscri have always been very eager to learn as much as possible about the connection The Prince of Wales has with the village, The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Foundation decided in 2021 to transform the house in Viscri into an open house that speaks about the Prince’s passion for traditional architecture, sustainable agriculture, the protection of biodiversity and of our valuable cultural heritage — in other words, about His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales’s love for Romania,” says Mihai Grigore – Property Manager The Prince of Wales’s House in Viscri.

Purchased in 2006, following HRH The Prince of Wales’s visits in the area, the house at Viscri 163 functioned until 2021 as a guesthouse, showcasing the conversion of a simple country-house into a space where tourists can appreciate the beauty of traditional architecture, taste local products and enjoy nature.

The reconverted barn at Viscri 163 hosts today the permanent exhibition of The Transylvania Florilegium, the first books of this quality devoted to the plants of this region, commissioned by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, a passionate supporter of the conservation of this precious environment.

The paintings of the florilegium were created by some of the finest contemporary botanical artists in the world, studying the flora at his properties at Viscri and Zalanpatak, for over five years. In the florilegium, scientific information about each plant accompanies each of the 124 botanical illustrations. The two volumes of the Transylvania Florilegium will raise awareness of the diversity and beauty of the Transylvanian flora and inspire people to assist in its preservation.

When visiting The Prince’s house in Viscri, tourists will discover a simple, traditional Saxon household and can taste local products in the cafe. While walking in the gardens, visitors can learn about summer schools organised by The Prince of Wales’s Foundation in Romania in partnership with the Order of Architects of Romania (OAR), as well as a special gardening project for the children from the village

The Prince of Wales’s House in Viscri is open to the public from Tuesday to Sunday, between 10 AM and 7 PM.

Address: Viscri 163 (Str. Principală nr. 163), Viscri, Brașov County

Photo: Diana Iabrasu