The proximity network, Carrefour Romania’s main focus in the year’s first half

The retailer opened 12 new Express stores in six cities

Carrefour Romania reaches the threshold of 120 Express units nationwide, opening 12 new stores in the year’s first half. The entire proximity network is served by 100 integrated and 20 franchised stores. The expansion of the Express format is a strategic objective of Carrefour, aligned with the company’s vision of being close to customers with healthy and quality options both in the physical and online environment through the Carrefour app, the carrefour.ro website and the Bringo platform.

Carrefour’s proximity stores are how the French retailer brings customers a wide range of over 3,500 products near homes, in office centers, or crowded areas. They reflect the Carrefour universe, where customers can find a range of established products and assortments adapted to the lifestyle and shopping habits of consumers:

A wide range of fresh fruits and vegetables with local origins can be found in the particular space dedicated to the category, the stars of the season being the apricots or the zucchinis from Romania;

BIO products, such as Sana Ecologic, Carrefour BIO 3.6% fat or BIO Bluerries 500g;

Fresh bakery products, for example, the French Demi-baguette 100g;

Dietary products and international products or specialties for an experience appropriate to each moment;

Private Labels, such as Drag de România, have a wide range from which customers can choose various products according to their needs – from Sour Cream with 35% fat to Raw-dried pork 80g;

Regional wines and exclusive or established labels from the Deschidem Vinul Românesc program;

Products for the maintenance and care of the house.

“The proximity stores have a special charm due to the diversity of the locations where we choose to open the new points of sale – from residential areas to office buildings or even central urban areas,” declared Vincent Rochefort, Proximity Director, Carrefour România. “The desire of our customers to have easy access to their favorite products in a single shopping session, close to their own homes, gives us confidence in continuing the expansion of our proximity network. Thus, we want to bring fresh products from local farmers, the BIO range, and our brands, such as Drag de România or regional wines from the Deschidem Vinul Românesc program, even closer to customers.”

With a modern design, the stores occupy a built area of between 100 sqm and 350 sqm allocated to the sales space. By opening the new magazine Express, Carrefour generates over 100 jobs at a national level, the customers being welcomed in stores by a team of nine employees, from Monday to Sunday, from 07:00 to 22:00. Inside the store, customers also have at their disposal services such as PayPoint, electronic recharge, invoice payment or vignettes.

Perfect for the inhabitants of the proximity, the 12 new stores are located in:

Sibiu, address: Calea Şurii Mici FN, Magnolia Residence, Imobil B6, Sibiu county, Sibiu;

Prejmer, address: Str. Magazinului, no. 509, Prejmer, Braşov county;

, address: Str. Magazinului, no. 509, Prejmer, Braşov county; Brasov, addresses:

Str. Iuliu Maniu, no. 43, Braşov;

Alexandru Vlahuță Boulevard, no. 2, Braşov;

Deva, address: Bd. 1 Decembrie 1918, no. 11B, Deva, Hunedoara county;

Huşi, address: Str. Ştefan cel Mare, no. 23, Vaslui county;

Ploieşti, address: Str. Gheorghe Doja, no.101C, Ploieşti, Prahova county;

, address: Str. Gheorghe Doja, no.101C, Ploieşti, Prahova county; Bucharest, addresses:

Ion Mihalache no.106 street, Bucharest;

Ion Câmpineanu street, no. 11, Bucharest 1;

Block D1, Calea Victoriei 155, Bucharest;

Tower Residence, Şoseaua Sălaj, no. 315-323, Bucharest 5;

Bd. 1 Decembrie 1918, no. 58, Bucharest 3.

Using the Carrefour app, customers can scan the products directly from the shelf, check the prices, add them to the virtual cart, and pay quickly at the cash register without placing the products on tape. Also, through the app, customers can access the Act for Good loyalty program, where they can find new offers and promotions weekly.

“The expansion plan for Carrefour Express stores remains a priority for us, being an essential part of our expansion strategy to support our omnichannel model. Our goal is to strengthen our position both in Bucharest and in the rest of the country by securing new locations in cities with populations of over 10,000 inhabitants,” added Bogdan Jigman, Property & Expansion Director for Market, Express, and Supeco formats.

The Express network has an essential role in supporting the fast delivery, in just 30 minutes, of Carrefour products through Bringo, the service is meant to translate proximity into the online environment as well. Currently, the service covers 25 Express stores in 37 cities.