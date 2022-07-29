US-based HTEC Group chooses Golin as its communication partner in Romania

Last month, Golin Romania started running an employer branding campaign for the Serbia-founded and U.S.-based technology consulting and development company, HTEC Group, after having successfully won a pitch in the second quarter of 2022.

Having recently made its market entry in Romania, HTEC Group aims to create 1000 new jobs in engineering addressed mainly to top talent, following its mission to bring cutting-edge technology design and innovation to the region.

Relying on a strong background and expertise in IT&C communications in Romania through its roster of clients and successful projects, Golin will handle the communication activities for HTEC Group, with a focus on corporate communications. The strategy is to bring local awareness to one of the fastest growing technology companies in Southeast Europe, while also highlighting the challenging tech projects and disruptive digital products that the US-based company pioneers, under the Art of Possible overarching umbrella.

„We are glad to welcome such a dynamic player and innovation enabler into our partners’ family and to team up in taking the HTEC Group’s external communications to new heights, through extensive media relations and relevant campaigns. Our deft tech unit is looking forward to be breaking new ground alongside our partners at HTEC Group, a company that is keen on setting new benchmarks in terms of state-of-the-art digital products and services.”, said Roxana Diba, Managing Director Golin Romania.

„At HTEC, we deliver engineering excellence across a full spectrum of verticals thus helping our customers define and execute their digital transformation strategies in an agile manner. Having recognized Romania as an emerging tech market with excellent talent base and potential, we needed a like-minded partner that would support us on our journey to become the go-to company for tech excellence, the place where the best engineers in Romania can grow by working on some of the most ground-breaking technology projects in the world. We found this partner to be Golin, a team of progressive professionals, committed to creating change that matters.”, mentioned Katarina Urosevic, Chief Of Staff and Director of Corporate Communications at HTEC Group.

Founded in 2008 in Belgrade by a small team and now headquartered in San Francisco, HTEC is a global tech company with offices in the USA, UK, Sweden, Netherlands, Slovenia and Southeast Europe, including Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary and now Romania. HTEC Group provides top of the shelf engineering, R&D, product design and innovation services in a wide range of industries, working with the world’s top high-tech companies, as well as some of the most disruptive start-ups and forward-thinking enterprises to help them create digital products and experiences that enable powerful interactions between businesses and people.

HTEC Group team: Jovana Osterday (PR Manager Marketing & Communications), Djordj Odavic (Head of External Communications, Corporate Communication Office), Katarina Urosevic (Director of Corporate Communications).

Golin Romania team: Simona Oprea (Head of Unit), Larisa Hladiuc (Senior Media Associate), Adrian Anghel (Digital Manager), Adriana Georgescu (Digital Strategist).