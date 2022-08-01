More than 18,000 visitors for the 28th edition of Sighisoara Medieval Festival

The Sighisoara City Hall announced on Monday that more than 18,000 visitors participated in the 28th edition of the Medieval Sighisoara Festival, which took place at the end of last week.

“The 28th edition of the Sighisoara Medieval Festival ended successfully! There were over 18,000 visitors this year! Between July 29 and 31, 2022, the Sighisoara Medieval Citadel was the place where the medieval was rebrought to life in the most authentic way. This year’s edition had the opening on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 7.00 pm. All the artists involved in the event participated in the “Opening Parade,” which had as its route the city centre and up to the Citadel Square. Here, after the knights’ prayer, the mayor of Sighisoara, Sirbu Ioan-Iulian, officially opened the “Medieval Sighisoara” Festival 2022. Alongside, on stage, were the prefect of Mures County, Mrs. Mara Toganel, the mayor of Sebes, Dorin Nistor, the mayor of Alba Iulia, Gabriel Plesa, the vice-mayor of the city of Kiskunfélegyhaza, from Hungary, Balla Laszlo. The evening ended with a concert performed by the folk metal band, Bucovina,” said the Sighisoara City Hall, in a press release.

The Sighisoara Medieval Festival was organized by the Municipality of Sighisoara under the High Patronage of Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown.