National Bank of Romania’s foreign exchange reserves increase to 42.768 billion euros in July 2022

On July 31, 2022, the National Bank of Romania’s foreign exchange reserves stood at 42,768 million euros, compared to 42,033 million euros on June 30, 2022.

During the month, there were 3,315 million euro worth of inflows representing: changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves with the BNR; inflows into the Ministry of Finance’s accounts; inflows into the European Commission’s account and other;

There were also 2,580 million euro worth of outflows representing: changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves with the BNR; interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt and other.

The gold stock remained steady at 103.6 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to 5,751 million euros.

On 31 July 2022, Romania’s international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at 48,519 million euros, compared to 47,823 million euros on June 30, 2022.

In August 2022, the payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to approximately 172 million euros.