PM Ciuca: The budget for next year will support new provisions for education

The budget for next year could support the new legal provisions regarding education, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said during a meeting he had at Victoria Palace, on Tuesday, with representatives of the “A voice for Education” Alliance, which reunites the associative and business environment, the Government informs in a press release.

A series of topics were tackled on this occasion, such as education, including financing the education system, developing vocational education, technical and dual, as well as digitization, the press release reads.

From the perspective of the new undergraduate education law, participants highlighted the importance of ensuring financing in order to implement reforms, managing challenges represented by school drop-out, functional illiteracy, as well as solutions for increasing attractiveness for vocational and dual vocational education, in agreement with the demands of economic operators.

From the perspective of dual education, a series of needed measures have been highlighted, in order to revitalize it, such as investment in infrastructure, equipping new technologies, extended internships, training teaching staff and correlating the curriculum with the developments in industry.

In the same context, the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, specified that the financing package, worth 1 billion RON for countering school abandonment will be implemented during the first stage in over 1,400 vulnerable schools, while the budget allocated for student scholarships will increase 10 times (from 270 million RON in 2020 to 2.7 billion RON in 2023).

Furthermore, digitization was mentioned as being a key element for supporting the educational process, from the need of using the newest teaching methods, in this sense additional equipment being necessary for education facilities, as well as for training teaching staff.

Photo: www.gov.ro