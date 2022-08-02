Polish government’s representative pays visit to Bucharest to discuss Romania’s future 3SI-related mandate

Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies Cornel Feruta met on Tuesday in Bucharest with the Polish government’s Plenipotentiary for the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) Pawel Jablonski, with whom he discussed aspects related to Romania’s future mandate in the perspective of the 2023 3SI Summit in Bucharest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a release.

The Romanian official reiterated Romania’s firm support for the goals of the Three Seas Initiative and emphasized our country’s constant interest in advancing the implementation of regional inter-connectivity projects, especially those of strategic interest, which ensure conditions for both economic development and military mobility, the release states.

Also, Cornel Feruta emphasized the importance of Romania’s priority strategic projects within the Initiative, specifically the road mobility project Via Carpathia and the Rail2Sea seaport interconnection project, which occupy a central place in the overall Romanian-Polish 3SI bilateral cooperation.

The Romanian and Polish officials pointed out that the Initiative provides an excellent platform for communication and cooperation for the realization of projects aimed at meeting the modernization and development needs of the infrastructure, energy and digital networks which connect the north and south of the eastern region.

The Three Seas Initiative is a flexible and informal political platform at the presidential level, which brings together the 12 EU member states between the Adriatic, Baltic and Black Sea (Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia). The initiative is aimed at increasing convergence and cohesion, in parallel with reducing the economic development gap between various areas and EU member states, by increasing interconnectivity in the region, in the energy, transport and digital transformation fields.

