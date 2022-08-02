PepsiCo and AQUA Carpatica Announce Strategic Relationship

Premium water brand will round out PepsiCo’s portfolio of offerings in Europe with plans to expand globally

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) announced it has entered into a strategic agreement with premium Romanian spring water AQUA Carpatica under which PepsiCo will own a 20 percent equity stake in AQUA Carpatica. Under the agreement, PepsiCo will have rights to distribute the spring water in Romania and in Poland with opportunities to expand into other markets, including the United States.

Founded by Swiss-Greek businessman and entrepreneur Jean Valvis in 2010, the award-winning AQUA Carpatica product line includes still spring water and naturally sparkling mineral waters that are bottled at the source in Romania’s pristine Carpathian Mountains. AQUA Carpatica’s premium sparkling natural mineral water is nitrate- and sodium-free, and provides natural electrolytes.

“With its excellent taste and premium positioning, AQUA Carpatica is a perfect complement to PepsiCo’s existing premium beverage portfolio,” said Silviu Popovici, CEO of PepsiCo Europe. “We are confident that AQUA Carpatica’s strong brand equity will resonate with our customers and consumers globally.”

“AQUA Carpatica is a brand that is as unique as its place of origin. I am delighted with the opportunity to join with PepsiCo to expand our footprint in Europe and explore opportunities to bring AQUA Carpatica and its health benefits to new consumers in new markets,” said Jean Valvis, Founder of AQUA Carpatica. “In little more than a decade, AQUA Carpatica has developed into a beloved brand in Europe, which we aspire to take public in the future. I am pleased that PepsiCo shares our vision to grow the brand in Europe and globally.”

RTPR advises Jean Valvis on strategic partnership between premium Romanian spring water AQUA Carpatica and PepsiCo

RTPR has assisted Swiss-Greek businessman and entrepreneur Jean Valvis in relation to the strategic agreement between AQUA Carpatica, the premium Romanian spring water owned by Carpathian Springs SA company, and the American corporation PepsiCo.

The RTPR mandate covered legal assistance in relation to all phases of the transaction, from structuring, due diligence, negotiation of transaction documents, to signing and closing.

“As an entrepreneur who has built premium brands, I expect excellence from those I work with, and RTPR have fully lived up to their reputation, proving to be the most professional M&A lawyers in the commercial field, with full focus on results”, stated Jean Valvis.

RTPR involved in this transaction a team coordinated by Costin Taracila (Managing Partner), Alina Stavaru (Partner), Roxana Ionescu (Partner) and Cezara Urzica (Managing Associate).

“It was a pleasure working with Jean Valvis and we thank him for trusting us with this important mandate. The vision and perseverance of Mr. Valvis in positioning AQUA Carpatica internationally as a premium brand and Romania as the “Motherland of Mineral Waters” are simply contagious. Collaborating with visionary entrepreneurs is always a great challenge, as well as a source of learnings and inspiration”, said Costin Taracila, Managing Partner of RTPR.

It is the third major signing in the last week for the RTPR team, the other two being for private equity funds. This year, 14 transactions have been signed so far, which reconfirms RTPR’s leading position on the M&A market.

The impressive experience of RTPR’s Corporate/M&A team and its client portfolio in this sector recommend the law firm as the first choice for entrepreneurs, private equity funds and corporates for their transactions in Romania. International legal directories Legal 500, Chambers & Partners and IFLR1000 rank RTPR’s Corporate/M&A practice in first tier in the annual rankings for the law firms in Romania, and several of the team’s lawyers are recommended as Leading Lawyers in individual rankings.

