Alina Popa appointed new Country Manager of Coface Romania

Coface Romania has a new Country Manager as of August 1st. Alina Popa takes over the management of the company from Eugen Anicescu who held this position since 2016. The appointment from within the organization reconfirms the solidity of the local team and its potential to strengthen the Coface brand.

Alina Popa joined Coface team 11 years ago and has over 20 years of experience in the financial field. Throughout time, Alina held several strategic positions within the company, such as Head of Clients Relations Department, Deputy Managing Director and Commercial Director, a position she held for 6 years.

“I take on this new professional challenge confident in Coface’s potential to continue its sustained development on the local market. We will continue to meet the needs of our customers, with products anchored in reality. After more than 10 years in the organization, I have the privilege of continuing to work with a team of professionals who contribute, through their day-to-day efforts, to protecting businesses. Together we will take part in the development of the business at a strategic level and we will strengthen the company’s position on the trade credit insurance and risk management services market”, declared Alina Popa, Country Manager, Coface Romania.

After 15 years at Coface Romania, Eugen Anicescu leaves the company. Under his leadership, the organization has experienced solid growth and has diversified its portfolio of services.

“The years spent with Coface were full of challenges and professional achievements that reinforced my belief that a strong and professional team is the basis of a company’s success. In fact, when I took over the leadership of the local organization, I knew that the team members could achieve anything they set their minds to. The results we achieved during this time and the team’s expertise give me confidence in the bright future of the company. I thank everyone for their dedication and perseverance, and I am happy to handover this position to Alina Popa, who I am convinced will carry the Coface name even further”, added Eugen Anicescu.

With a presence of over 25 years in Romania, Coface is a provider of integrated risk management services through four business lines: trade credit insurance, business information, debt collection and surety bonds.