Government approves authorization, operation in Romania of representations of foreign economic companies, organizations

The government approved on Wednesday an ordinance on the authorization and operation in Romania of the representations of the foreign economic companies and organizations, the government’s spokesman, Dan Carbunaru, announced.

“The legal and institutional framework for the authorization and functioning in our country of the representations of the foreign economic companies and organizations authorized by the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism has been established. These new rules aim at simplifying and digitizing the procedure for registration, extension and modification of the operating authorizations related to foreign representations in Romania, as well as for deregistration from the notices of the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism, being established the legal basis for creating a dedicated electronic application in this regard. Thus, the access to the documents will be ensured in a transparent and easy way, in compliance with the legislation in the field of personal data protection,” Dan Carbunaru told a press conference, at the Victoria Palace.

He said that the authorizations for the operation of representations of the foreign economic companies and organizations will be issued for a period of at least one year, with the possibility of extension for the same period.

The new regulations are part of the milestones that Romania must achieve through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) in terms of legislative transparency, debureaucratization and procedural simplification for the business environment.

PM Ciuca: Gov’t to approve draft law on maintaining minimum stocks of crude oil and/or petroleum products

On Wednesday, the government will approve the draft law on the establishment and maintenance of minimum reserves of oil and petroleum products, by modifying Law No. 85/2018, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said.

“The third topic on our agenda is that of energy. We have a draft law modifying Law No. 85 of 2018 on the establishment and maintenance of minimum reserves of oil and petroleum products,” Nicolae Ciuca said during the Government meeting.

In addition, the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, presented details about the draft normative act, which transposes a European directive into the national legislation.

“The draft law transposes Directive 2018/1581 of the European Commission, for which Romania was delayed. It is about the modification of Law No. 85/2018 regarding the calculation methods and storage obligations. It is a more technical law, which mostly ensures uniformity at the European level, in the sense that the minimum stocks are established no later than July 1 of each calendar year and are continuously maintained at this value for a period of 12 months. For that there will be necessary to establish and monthly check on the number of days during which the storage obligation was fulfilled, the provision of operative measures to complete the stock levels, if necessary, the increase to 1,000 tonnes of the threshold for which the obligation to establish and maintain minimum stocks is introduced, precisely in order to be more easily manageable,” Popescu showed