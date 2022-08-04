Filip & Company assisted One United Properties in the largest share capital increase of a public company

Filip & Company law firm assisted One United Properties in the largest share capital increase of a company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The process consisted of two stages: the first, with existing shareholders subscribing on the basis of pre-emptive rights, and the second stage, with new investors participating in the private placement. The final price per share for both stages was set at RON 1.25.

This is the largest ever share capital increase by an issuer already listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, where proceeds were raised for the development of the company.

“One United is one of the most dynamic issuers in our market. This fundraising in difficult market conditions is something very few could have achieved, a testament to their courage and creativity, and puts them in an enviable position to continue to be an extremely active player in the real estate market. We are glad to have had the opportunity to be with them again and we thank them for their confidence in this important project and our excellent collaboration”, says Alexandru Bîrsan (photo), partner and coordinator of the M&A and Capital markets department of Filip & Company.

The Filip & Company team that assisted One United on this project was coordinated by partners Alexandru Bîrsan and Olga Niță who teamed-up with Roxana Diaconu (senior associate), Anca Bădescu (associate), Rareș Crîșmaru (associate) and Daria Olteanu (associate).

Over the last years, Filip & Company was successfully involved in many benchmark transactions on the Romanian capital market, whether they were share or bond offers, as well as in all the bond issues of the Romanin State on the external markets. The Filip & Company lawyers are ranked first in the most prestigious international directories – Chambers and Partners, Legal 500 and IFLR in the Capital Markets practice, both as a team as well as individually, and Alexandru Bîrsan is included in the Legal 500’s “Hall of fame” for this practice area by Legal 500.