Starbyte – the only custom software development company authorized by the Romanian Digitization Authority as a third-party provider for automatic remote video identification

Starbyte joins the digitalization efforts in the private and public environment in Romania, by being accredited as an official supplier of customer remote video identification solutions.

Starbyte becomes a third-party provider authorized by the Romanian Digitalization Authority (ADR) for the 100% automatic video identification service. The certification confirms that the proposed solution uses the latest technology for biometric recognition, data extraction from the identity document, anti-fraud validations and machine learning components in a secure and easy-to-use application.

According to the new regulations, remote person identification by video is recognized only if the remote person identification service provider has obtained the approval from ADR.

In the context of the digitalization and remote access trend, Starbyte is the only custom software development company that obtained this approval so far. The identification solution is part of a complex Business Process Management type application that is developed 100% by the Romanian company with experienced IT specialists in the development of specialized software products for financial and banking institutions.

The application can be implemented as a service and connected with already existing applications of the clients, or it can become a complex solution with on-premise installation on their servers, thus offering a complex tool including the functionality of entering assisted video conferencing.

The rules regulate the legal framework for the identification of individuals, in their remote interaction with public institutions or private companies. People can access a series of services directly from home, they can obtain their electronic signature remotely, they can access the products of banking institutions without going to their offices, they can carry out actions of legal importance that previously would have required physical presence and identification with the ID Card.

Also, Romania’s position on the digital map of Europe will increase significantly in the years to come, because the PNRR offers Romania a huge chance – the investments allocated to digitization represent the solution for recovering the gaps between Romania and the other European states.

If in 2020 the degree of digitalization of the Romanian state was at 21%, by 2030 Romania has a target of 100%, according to the strategy in the field of digitalization of the European Union.