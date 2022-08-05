Finance Ministry borrows 75 million RON from commercial banks at an interest rate of 8.36% per year

The Ministry of Finance on Friday borrowed 75 million RON from the commercial banks, in addition to Thursday’s auction, when it borrowed 1.124 billion lei, at an interest rate of 8.36% per year, through a benchmark state bond issue, with a residual maturity of 84 months, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania.

The nominal value of the additional issue was 75 million RON, and the banks sent offers worth 207 million RON.

Also, the Ministry of Finance borrowed on Thursday 612.9 million RON through an issue of discounted treasury certificates, with a residual maturity at 7 months, at an average yield of 7.97% per year. The nominal value of the issue was 400 million RON, and the banks subscribed 665.7 million RON.

The Ministry of Finance has planned, for August 2022, loans from commercial banks worth five billion RON, to which the amount of 585 million RON can be added through additional sessions of uncompetitive offers, related to bond auctions.

The total amount of 5.585 billion RON is 1.335 billion RON above that of July, of 4.25 billion RON, and will be intended for the financing of the public debt and the financing of the state budget deficit.