More than 15 million euros available for Romanian farmers to insure crops, animals, plants

Romanian farmers can access more than 15 million euros from European funds to insure crops, animals and plants, with the session for submitting applications to open on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Romania’s Agency for Rural Investment Financing (AFIR) informs on Friday.

The session for submitting applications will take place between August 9 and December 16, 2022, and the financial allocation available for the fourth session of sub-measure (sM) 17.1 is 15,260,041 euros.

The submission of funding applications is carried out continuously until the funds are exhausted, with the possibility of supplementing such funds with the funds that could remain unspent after the completion of the third session or as a result of reallocations, if there is interest from the applicants.

According to the AFIR, the non-reimbursable public support granted under this sub-measure is 70% of the value of the eligible insurance premium actually paid by the farmer (financing applicant).

The submission of funding applications for sM 17.1 will be made online at www.afir.info, according to the specifications of the Applicant’s Guide and related annexes, starting on August 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. The submission deadline for applicants is December 16, 2022, 4:00 p.m.

