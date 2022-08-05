New Study discovers Bucharest is the most affordable city in Europe for monthly transport costs

A new study has discovered the most affordable cities in Europe for monthly transport costs as hybrid-working commuters have started heading back to the office, with Bucharest coming out on top.

The report conducted by comparison website, NerdWallet, analysed the top 30 most populated European cities and ranked them based on which have the most and least affordable monthly transport costs, with Bucharest being named the least expensive.

Amid the rising cost of living and hybrid working causing many workers to commute to the office a couple of days a week, transport costs are at the forefront of people’s minds when it comes to choosing where to live and work.

Bucharest was ranked the most affordable city in Europe for monthly public transport passes, with an average cost of €16.43.

The second most affordable city is Prague, with an average monthly public transport pass cost of €22.67, followed by Warsaw in third place with an average cost of €24.23.

London was discovered to be the most expensive city for public transport costs, with an average cost of €190.98. This is followed by Dublin with an average monthly cost of €121.59 and Amsterdam with a monthly cost of €100.82.

Below are the top 10 cities that ranked as the most affordable cities in Europe for monthly public transport passes:

City Average Cost of monthly public transport passes (£) Average Cost of monthly public transport passes (€) 1 Bucharest £13.73 €16.43 2 Prague £18.95 €22.67 3 Warsaw £20.25 €24.23 4 Budapest £21.09 €25.24 5 Sofia £21.71 €25.99 6 Belgrade £23.66 €28.25 7 Krakow £25.40 €30.40 8 Valencia £26.76 €31.96 9 Seville £27.59 €33.02 10 Rome £29.71 €35.57

