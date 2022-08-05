PM Ciuca: We encourage Romanians to open businesses at home through Start –Up Nation

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca informs Romanians at home or abroad that the Start-Up Nation programme approved by the Government represents an opportunity for them to open a business in Romania, underscoring that the Government is reads to supplement the funds allocated through this programme.

“This programme takes into account our economic and social realities. We have created a distinct pillar for Romanians in the diaspora, who can capitalize on their expertise and creativity in the country. Like the citizens of the country, they can benefit from up to 200,000 RON in non-refundable funds for the establishment of a project of business here, at home. The objectives of the programme are correlated with the economy of the future,” Nicolae Ciuca wrote in post on the Government’s Facebook page, on Friday.

The Prime Minister added that, along with stimulating the establishment and development of SMEs, improving their economic performance and creating new jobs, the Executive also aims to support innovation and entrepreneurial training.

“We are ready to supplement the budget of 520 million RON already earmarked to the Start-Up Nation Programme in order to offer support to as many entrepreneurs as possible to invest in Romania. The deadline for submitting applications is September 1, 2022. Call Center: 021.9059,” he added, according to Agerpres.