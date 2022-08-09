PSD’s Ciolacu: I am firmly convinced there will be a government reshuffle at some point

A government works with reshuffles as well, national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the ruling coalition Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday, adding that he is convinced that, at some point, the incumbent cabinet will be reshuffled.

“It is not a scare to anyone, but reshuffles are made for better efficiency of the government. We should not be scared. At this moment, no decision is made with the prime minister regarding the reshuffle. ( …) These things come, first of all, from the prime minister after an evaluation of the activity of each minister. I am firmly convinced that at some point a reshuffle will be made, let’s see when that time is,” said Ciolacu at the Parliament House.

He added that a more applied discussion of the government reshuffle will take place within the coalition.

Asked if he still supports Vasile Dincu for Defence minister, the PSD leader said: “I don’t want to have a targeted discussion about someone in particular. It seems right to me to first discuss with the prime minister and then with my colleagues. I think that a government works with reshuffles as well. It’s something normal.”

It is an honour to be the prime minister

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, the national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the ruling coalition, says that to him it is an honour to be the prime minister, but the vote of his colleagues is the one that decides it, adding that snap election is the only alternative to the PM office being held on a rotational basis, as laid down in the protocol with the National Liberal Party (PNL).

“First of all, it’s an honour to be the prime minister, it’s not a wish. My wish depends on the vote of my colleagues. If my colleagues consider that I am the most suitable person to represent them as the prime minister, I will be the one,” Ciolacu said on Tuesday at the Parliament House when asked if he wants to be prime minister from the spring of next year.

Asked if the PSD will provide a prime minister, he said: “Definitely!”

“Let me not comment when someone wakes up on the beach, on vacation, to make news on television. The protocol is clear and I have announced that if holding the PM office on a rotational basis is not done, there is no other option than snap election,” said Ciolacu.

Emergency ordinance on energy prices should not remain in effect for long

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu declared on Tuesday that it is not possible to continue for a long period of time with the emergency ordinance on energy prices and separate measures must be taken for each field.

“I also saw the appearance of the governor of the National Bank who said the right thing – most of the inflation came from the price that exploded in energy, it seems to me that over 52 percent of the inflation component. (… ) If we have gas consumption almost covered by also opening new capacities (…), as regards electricity we are exposed by almost 15 percent, we do not produce by 15 percent more compared to what we consume. (…) It is no longer possible continue for a long period with this emergency ordinance and at this moment there are 2-3 options that we will discuss in the coalition. We cannot allocate 3 percent of GDP to speculation, because it is a speculation, from energy. This compensation was supposed to be for a limited period,” said Ciolacu, at the Parliament Palace.

He mentioned that there is no question for Romania to remain without energy, because “we are interconnected with the whole of Europe”.

“We made a big mistake, we sold this year’s energy. If we are talking about a semi-regulation, at least in the domestic area, I would not like to reach a conflict within the coalition in this regard, we need price regulation in the domestic area, especially since we can cover it through our own production, where the state is the majority shareholder in these companies. I saw the budget resource, it’s 2 billion to 3 billion to the Ministry of Energy, because that’s how the calculations were made at the beginning of the year. We sold the energy with 3 -400 RON and now it is being sold for 2,000-3,000,” maintained Ciolacu.

The PSD leader said that it is necessary to come up with precise approaches in each field very quickly, until the budget revision is carried out.

“We have three solutions that we want to detail in the coalition meeting. (…) Until September 1, this decision must be taken and the normative acts prepared for each field, separately,” affirmed the PSD leader.

Speaker Ciolacu says select parliamentary committee to deal with justice legislation

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, the national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the ruling coalition, said on Tuesday that there will most likely be a select parliamentary committee that will deal with justice legislation instead of Parliament’s judiciary committees.

“The security laws have not arrived at Parliament; when they do, I will announce you. We are preparing justice legislation. I think that our approach will be a joint committee, both in the Chamber and in the Senate, so that procedure and transparency may work well, and we are waiting for an opinion from the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM). There will be a select committee that will have powers, so it will replace the existing judiciary committees both in the Senate and in the Chamber (…). I think it is necessary for Romania to get rid of the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) and to join the Schengen area once and for all,” Ciolacu said at the Parliament House.

He added that he, much like Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, has the same objective, Romania getting rid of the CVM and there are encouraging signs.

HealtMin Rafila has to work better with the communication team or replace it

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that the announcement of the Health Minister Alexandru Rafila regarding the potassium iodide pills was not “well presented and argued” and that the minister should work better with his communication team or replace it.

Asked, at the Parliament House, for an opinion on Rafila’s recent announcement on the distribution of the potassium iodide pills, Ciolacu said: “I think it was not well presented and argued, but Mr Rafila came out with a warning notice – let’s not get crowded in case a catastrophe happens in Ukraine. It was not a bad intention of the minister. My opinion is that he needs to work better with the communication team he has at the ministry or replace it, because there is no shame when you change something that doesn’t work.”

The system for the distribution of the potassium iodide pills is perfectly functional, Rafila said on Monday.

“The distribution of the potassium iodide pills is perfectly functional. I am urging everyone, all people up to the age of 40, to go to their family physicians as soon as possible to get a prescription, and there are 2,500 pharmacies all over country where they can pick up these pills for free. The lists can be found at the Ministry of Health and the Directorate of Public Health. It is a perfectly functional system. It is important that people use the system that we have managed to put in place,” Rafila said after touring the Floreasca Emergency Hospital in Bucharest.

He added that it is possible that, as things get tense in Ukraine, the demand for potassium iodide pills will increase.

“As things get tense in Ukraine, it is possible that the demand will increase, but family physicians have to issue prescriptions to the patients who have the right to receive potassium iodide pills,” said the minister.

Compiled from Agerpres