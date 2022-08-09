Uber reaches 20 cities in Romania. Baia Mare is the new city where the app is available

Starting today, Uber is available in Baia Mare. Uber has now reached 20 cities in Romania: Bucharest, Timișoara, Cluj, Brașov, Iași, Constanța, Craiova, Galați, Pitești, Ploiești, Oradea, Brăila, Sibiu, Buzău, Bacău, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Alba Iulia, Arad, Târgu Mureș, and Baia Mare.

*Between the 9 and 14 of August, new users in Baia Mare can use the discount code HELLOBAIAMARE for discounted UberX rides.

The app connects passengers and drivers in over 70 countries worldwide, in more than 10.000 cities.

As well as in all other Romanian cities, in Baia Mare Uber cooperates only with fully licensed drivers. Uber is launching in the city with UberX, the most popular service, offering access to affordable and safe trips with just a few minutes of waiting time.

“We are excited to reach Baia Mare, one of the most important cities in northern Romania. We believe users will be getting around the city a lot more seamlessly. People are becoming more and more interested in alternative transportation and we are so glad that we can make that possible for people in Baia Mare by bringing them the Uber technology which connects riders and drivers and improves the safety of their trips.” – says Ana Maria Borlovan, Country Operations Manager Uber Romania, Slovakia and The Baltics.

How Uber works

Download the Uber app on your phone and create an account

The app opens with a simple question: “Where to?”

Once you add a destination, the app shows you the price for the ride

Follow your trip progress and share your location and ETA with friends and family

with friends and family Pay by cash or card

Rate your trip or leave other feedback

or leave other Afterwards, you will receive an email receipt and you can also download your invoice

More than a ride

Safety of rides is a priority for Uber, which is why the company is constantly working on new features within the app. Rides offered through Uber are provided by licensed partners who must meet a number of requirements to join the platform. Additionally, the app offers passengers a number of safety features. Sharing rides with loved ones, PIN verification or safety buttons are just a few of them.

*The promo code is valid for 4 trips only in the promotion period and the maximum discount is 11 Lei per trip. The promotional code is not exchangeable to cash and is valid only in Baia Mare. If the trip fare is lower than 11 Lei, the remaining amount cannot be changed to cash or credits.