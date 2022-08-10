26.9 C
Bucharest
August 10, 2022

POLITICS

AEP: Political parties get almost 17 million RON in public subsidies in August

3

The value of the subsidy transferred by the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) to the account of the political parties, in September, is 16,972,063 RON, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

Thus, the quoted source says that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) received 6,534,585.12 RON in August, the National Liberal Party (PNL) received 5,539,682.82 RON, the Save Romania Union (USR) – 2,986,325.78 RON, the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) – 1,322,548.64 RON, the People’s Movement Party (PMP) – 341,894.92 RON, and the Pro Romania – 247,025.81 RON.

 

Photo: www/pixabay.com

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Related posts

Terrorist attacks in Paris bring to the forefront of Romanian officials the heavily contested “Big Brother Law”

Premier Dacian Ciolos on special pensions: “Parliament has to answer before voters”

JusMin Toader: Romania should not worry about the reaction of the US State Department

Nine O' Clock