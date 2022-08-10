Government approves ratification of IBRD Loan Agreement on inclusive and green growth development policies

The Government approved, on Wednesday, a draft law on the ratification of the Loan Agreement between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) in the amount of 600 million euros and the Agreement on non-refundable financial assistance between Romania and IBRD worth 24 million USD, announced Government spokesman Dan Carbunaru.

He pointed out that the two agreements were signed in Bucharest, on July 19, based on previous approvals at the level of the Government and the President of Romania, with the financing expected to ensure the implementation of some actions associated with the reforms pursued within the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), but also for the management of the humanitarian crisis generated by the Russian military aggression in Ukraine.

“Funding is grouped under two pillars: strengthening inclusion and fiscal administration, including actions that involve response to the humanitarian crisis in areas such as education, health, social assistance, housing, employment, pension reform, streamlining spending and fiscal reform. At the same time, the financing will ensure support for decarbonization and climate resilience, including a series of actions and fields, such as renewable energy, boosting the energy efficiency of buildings and forests,” said Carbunaru.

He specified that, through a memorandum, the decision was made to introduce a de minimis aid scheme to support the sustainable development of companies active in the manufacturing and material recovery industry in order to increase the competitiveness of products made in Romania.

9.5 million RON for the emergency execution of dredging operations of the Danube river

The Executive approved on Wednesday a decision on the allocation of 9.5 million RON from the Intervention Fund available to the Government this year, for the emergency execution of dredging operations of the Danube river and other specific works aimed at removing the state of risk generated by the current critical hydrological situation.

“The Government approved the allocation of 9.5 million RON from the Intervention Fund at its disposal for the emergency execution of some dredging operations of the Danube river and other specific works to remove the state of risk generated by the current hydrological situation. This measure is necessary to set up the navigable channel and to ensure the minimum conditions for navigation on the Danube on the common Romanian-Bulgarian sector between kilometers 610 and 375 and to reduce the risk of traffic jams and waiting times,” said the spokesperson of the Government, Dan Carbunaru, at the Victoria Palace of Government.

MIPE: State aid schemes for renewable hydrogen production and SME support

Senior official with the Ministry of European Investment and Projects (MIPE) Carmen Moraru said on Wednesday that this week the European Commission approved two state aid schemes, one of which finances a project to support the production of renewable hydrogen and one regarding support for SMEs.

“This week, two state aid schemes were approved by the European Commission – the first state aid scheme finances a project to support the production of renewable hydrogen financed under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), component 6, coordinated by the Ministry of Energy. It is a scheme worth 149 million euros. The second state-aid scheme is worth 358 million euros and is on the cohesion policy for the years 2014-2020 and (… ) under Operational Programme Competitiveness, the long-awaited measure 4.11 to support SMEs affected by COVID-19, retooling, restoring the resilience of SMEs, ” Moraru said at the Government House.

She said that the guide related to the call for SMEs has already been made available for consultation on the MIPE website.

“We estimate that from August 16 we will be able to open the pre-notification or registration of companies on the IMM Recover platform; on August 23 we will open the call for these potential beneficiaries and we expect that somewhere late October, early November we will be able to sign the financing contracts with the beneficiaries.”

Moraru said that if a lot of SMEs are registered, there is the possibility of over-contracting, and the allocation will be increased. She added that as far as the renewable hydrogen project is concerned, the call is open, and the guide has been launched.

“From my conversations with my colleagues at the Ministry of Energy, there is interest in this project. The grant is capped at 50 million euros,” Moraru said.

Compiled from Agerpres