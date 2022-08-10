LabMin Budai: Number of Ukrainian nationals with employment contracts in Romania reaches 6,431

The number of Ukrainian nationals with employment contracts in Romania reached 6,431 on Wednesday, Minister of Labour Marius Budai told AGERPRES.

Out of the total of 6,431 active employment contracts of Ukrainian nationals, 4,287 were registered after the start of the war, on February 24, 2022, while the rest are contracts having been in place at the time of the outbreak of the conflict.

According to the data centralized by the Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity, of the 4,287 Ukrainians who got employed after fleeing the war, 1,154 work in the manufacturing industry, 607 in construction, 508 in hotels and restaurants, and 414 in trade.

More than a quarter of Ukrainians, namely 1,278, opted for jobs in Bucharest, 428 in Bistrita Nasaud county, 276 in Timis County, 241 in Arad County and 214 in Maramures County.