UDMR’s Tanczos: All funding from Budapest to Hungarian associations or foundations in Romania is legal

All the funding that comes from Budapest to Hungarian associations or foundations in Romania is legal and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) has never used such funds for political activities or for political purposes, Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forestry Barna Tanczos said on Wednesday at the end of a governmental sitting.

“All funding coming from Budapest to associations or foundations is legal funding. Under no circumstances would any such association or foundation have accepted illegal funding. As for its destination, not only Hungarian speakers benefit from it. Many are investments of public utility. All ice rinks are open to everyone who wants to practice hockey or want to skate. The investment in the development of the surgical capacity of the Miercurea Ciuc Hospital is an investment for all Romanian citizens. It is incorrect to say that these funds are for the speakers of the Hungarian language. Funding respects national legislation, European legislation. If at the diplomatic level an agreement seems to be needed, surely that agreement will exist between the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Hungarian counterpart. Funding is based on applications that are submitted by the associations and foundations to the entities funding the Hungarian minority in countries other than Hungary and are assessed. I don’t know what the conditions are, the criteria that all funding entities apply. We have submitted an application for the development of ice hockey in Harghita County and neighbouring counties and we received the funding. UDMR has never used money from Hungary for political activities or for political purposes [in Romania],” said Tanczos, according to Agerpres.

Asked to comment on the statements of the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, made recently at the Summer School in Tusnad, Tanczos said that UDMR’s point of view has been expressed by UDMR national leader Kelemen Hunor, and he does not want to make any further comment on the matter.

“Those are the statements of Mr Orban [Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary]. As for our [UDMR] point of view, that has been expressed by Mr Chairman Kelemen [Hunor] and at the moment I will not express another point of view about the Tusnad statements. I don’t think Mr Kelemen made any statement about the applause. In any case, he couldn’t have applauded because he wasn’t present at that speech. The pictures are wrong, he didn’t witness that speech and did not applaud. I stated my point of view personally a few days ago. It remains the same… Our point of view has been expressed and we do not wish to make any further comment on that,” said the official.

About discussing the matter at the ruling coalition meeting, Tanczos said that statements will be made after the meeting and added that Kelemen Hunor will return to Romania from a holiday on Friday, August 12.