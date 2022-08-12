PNL’s Muraru notifies anti-discrimination watchdog about racist speech by Viktor Orban in Romania

Chairman of the Iasi chapter of the National Liberal Party (PNL) MP Alexandru Muraru on Thursday announced having officially notified the National Council for Combating Discrimination (CNCD) about a speech given by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at Baile Tusnad in Romania.

“I have notified the CNCD about the racist speech given by Viktor Orban, the chairman of FIDESZ, at Baile Tusnad, in Romania, on July 23. Pursuant to Government Ordinance No. 137/2000 on the prevention and sanctioning of all forms of discrimination, I have sent to CNCD a referral regarding the detection and penalisation of the contravention provided for by Article 15 of OG 137/2000 committed on June 23, 2022, by Viktor Orban, president of the FIDESZ party, at Baile Tusnad during a private event, outside of his official business as prime minister of Hungary, on a visit that was not included in any official schedule of Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Muraru said in a press statement released on Thursday.

According to Muraru, he took action because of what he called the racist statements made by Viktor Orban at Baile Tusnad.

“The speech by Prime Minister Viktor Orban borrowed from the racial ideologies that made millions of victims in the 20th century. These slippages are unacceptable in a Romania and Europe of the 21st century that have gone through the tragedies of racial ideologies. CNCD is not a court; its decisions are subject to administrative litigation control. We ask that our complaint be decided by the CNCD members, in the CNCD plenary session,” said Muraru.

He added that the presidium of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences gave Prime Minister Viktor Orban a reply following his speech about races.

“The Hungarian Academy, in a statement adopted on August 4, noted that people living today belong to a single species (Homo sapiens), whose members differ from each other in skin color, body type, facial features, etc. None of the various human races that have evolved over time is superior or inferior to the other, and their intermingling is as old as human history. Any restriction or stigmatisation of this process is incompatible with universal human culture, with humanism, with Christianity and with human rights,” added Muraru.

The leader of PNL Iasi also said he requested penalising Viktor Orban for statements of a racist and xenophobic nature that attacked the dignity of the person causing harm through discrimination according to the legislation in force.

He said Romania has taken up international and European obligations to combat racism.

“I want to remind you of the Joint Action of 15 July 1996 adopted by the European Council on the basis of the Treaty on European Union, concerning action to combat racism and xenophobia,” said Muraru, according to Agerpres.