PSD’s Ciolacu: When it’s time for a reshuffle, no one will keep it a secret

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu denied on Friday that there is any intention of a government reshuffle, noting that the evaluation of the ministers ended last month without any change proposals being made by the prime minister.

At a joint news conference in Bistrita with Development Minister Cseke Attila and Defence Minister Vasile Dincu, Ciolacu asked the two, in front of journalists, if they knew anything about any governmental reshuffle.

“But who should be reshuffled? Vasile [Dincu], are you being reshuffled? But who announced the reshuffle? Did the Prime Minister announce it? UDMR [Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania] , did you announce any reshuffle? I can’t promise you that there are no reshuffles, because it’s a natural thing, I told you that we have a subject we’re talking about that no one has talked about. Don’t ask me, because I haven’t talked about this subject, and I see Mr Dincu, he’s here with me and is not being reshuffled. Whay should we offer explanations to?” Ciolacu answered to questions related to the reshuffle.

The social-democratic leader added that the incumbent government coalition is working, and if the prime minister initiates discussions about a possible reshuffle, it will not be kept a secret.

“I wish for me and my child to live in a normal Romania to the end. This coalition is working and we all try to make it work normally. I’ve said it very clearly: the attribute of evaluating the ministers is primarily the prime minister’s, I I’m just co-chairman of the coalition. There was a review of ministers a month or so ago where the prime minister didn’t come up with any proposals within the coalition for a reshuffle. When there’s going to be a reshuffle, after a discussion starts in the first place from the prime minister, I am firmly convinced that no one will keep it a secret. But what I said very clearly and correctly in the end is reshuffles are part of political life and governmental life,” added Ciolacu, according to Agerpres.

Ciolacu, Cseke and Dincu participated on Friday in the pre-reception of works on a new multipurpose hall in Bistrita built by the National Investment Company with the contribution of the Bistrita-Nasaud County Council.