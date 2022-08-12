Romanian Naval Forces celebrate Navy Day in Bucharest, Constanta, Tulcea, Mangalia, Braila, Galati and Bicaz

The Romanian Naval Forces celebrate the Navy Day (15 August) in Bucharest, Constanta, Tulcea, Mangalia, Braila, Galati and Bicaz, informs on Friday the Ministry of National Defense.

** In Bucharest, the Romanian Naval Forces are present, until Monday, 15 August, at ARCUB – the Cultural Center of Bucharest, where the public will be able to visit an exhibition with marine painting works, signed by Alexandru Ghinea, ship models, navy uniforms and anniversary medals and those interested will learn to make sailor knots in an interactive workshop.

The Romanian Navy Day will be celebrated in the Capital City on Monday, through a military and religious ceremony that will take place at the Monument of the Sailor Heroes in the King Mihai I Park.

** The musical bands of the Romanian Naval Forces and the 101st U.S. Airborne Division, stationed at the 57th Air Force Base Mihail Kogalniceanu, hold a series of concerts in southeastern Constanta. On Saturday, in the military port of Constanta, the public is invited to the Open Doors Day, where military ships, a Puma Naval helicopter, technique and armaments exhibitions, stands with the educational offers of the military educational institutions can be visited, and ship enthusiasts can experience, free of charge, the tension inside the virtual naval battles, in a specially arranged space by the World of Warships team.

The military sailors will hold on Sunday, at the Monument of the Romanian Sailors (Sailors’ Cross) in Constanta, a military and religious ceremony, to pay tribute to the sailors lost in mission, and in the evening they will be present in Tomis Port, with an exhibition of military equipment, with stands with the educational offers of the military educational institutions and simulators of naval battles.

The formation of military ships, anchored in front of the Fleet Command, will march to southeastern Midia and return, to greet the tourists on the coast. The parade will be concluded by the parade of tourist boats.

** In eastern Tulcea will take place, on Saturday, the Open Doors Day in the military port. On Sunday, a tribute will be paid to the sailor heroes, through a military and religious ceremony organized at the Heroes Cemetery, and on Monday, the Romanian Navy Day will be celebrated, in a small framework, in the military port, because of the rehabilitation works of the waterfront, which are underway.

**In southeastern Mangalia, the Military Circle organizes, until Sunday, the “Week of the Marine Spirituality”, an event that includes cultural activities, interactive exhibitions, matelotage workshops, marine games and contests, light music performances and folk music. On Saturday, visitors will be able to interact with the crews of the military ships. The Day of Gratitude will be marked on Sunday by a military and religious ceremony, during which the Monument of the Sailor and Shipbuilder, located in the tourist port of Mangalia, will be inaugurated. At the end of the day, the Military Music of the 2nd Infantry Division Getica from Buzau will hold a concert in the tourist port.

** In eastern Braila, the series of events started with an exhibition of model boats and matelotage works, organized until Monday in a commercial complex. The public of Braila will be able to visit, on Saturday, the river military ships, which will be moored in the central area of the waterfront, as well as an exhibition of military equipment and armaments. On Sunday morning, the soldiers of the Mihail Kogalniceanu River Flotilla from Braila will pay homage to the sailor heroes and will deposit an anchor of flowers in the waters of the Danube, during a ceremony to be held in the military port. On Monday, the people of Braila are invited to the Danube waterfront to celebrate the Romanian Navy Day together with the military sailors.

** In eastern Galati, the military sailors will organize, on Sunday, on the waterfront of the city, the Open Doors Day, where the docked river ships can be visited, as well as an exhibition of weapons and military technique. At the same time, the Galati public will be invited to participate in marine games and to attend the demonstration exercises. On Monday, on the Danube waterfront, a military and religious ceremony is planned, during which an anchor of flowers will be thrown in the waters of the Danube, in memory of the sailor heroes. After this, the military vessels of the Mihail Kogalniceanu River Flotilla will present a demonstration exercise, and the activity will end with the parade of military ships and the parade of civilian ships.

** In eastern Bicaz, the County of Neamt, Moldavia region, the only mountain city in Romania where the celebration of the Romanian Navy Day has become a tradition since the ’60s, military sailors will be present from Saturday to Monday and will organize interactive stands and exhibitions of technology and equipment for the public. On Monday, on the occasion of the Romanian Navy Day, the combat divers will carry out, on Izvorul Muntelui Lake, the largest reservoir in the country, a demonstration exercise.

Via Agerpres

Photo: www.navy.ro