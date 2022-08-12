RTPR advises GreenGroup on UAB Ecso’s acquisition

RTPR has assisted GreenGroup, a company in the portfolio of private equity fund Abris Capital Partners, in relation to the acquisition of UAB Ecso, a Lithuanian LDPE (Low Density Polyethylene) recycling company. GreenGroup is the circular economy leader in Central Europe, specialised in recyclable waste management, recycling and recovery of various types of waste.

The project team was made of Costin Taracila (Managing Partner), Vlad Druta (Senior Associate) and Miruna Tocileanu (Junior Associate), and further included Ana Maria Barbu (Senior Associate), Marina Fecheta-Giurgica (Managing Associate) and Filip Marinau (Junior Associate). RTPR acted as lead legal counsel, with TGS Baltics acting as legal advisor in connection with the due diligence phase and Lithuanian law-related advice.

With 15 signed M&A transactions assisted in 2022 till now after having advised on another 20 in 2021, RTPR is a market leader and the firm of choice for M&A deals for private equity houses, entrepreneurs but also corporates.

“I am pleased to announce a new M&A transaction. Abris Capital Partners’ vision to have GreenGroup as the leading circular economy player in CEE is impressive and we are honoured to be able to contribute our M&A expertise to their ambitious strategy.

We have already signed 15 M&A mandates from the beginning of this year. Our corporate/M&A team had a “hot” summer, with many important projects, in the last 3 weeks only we signed 5 deals and we are working on some others that are close to an end. Congratulations to our entire team!”, said Costin Taracila, Managing Partner of RTPR.

“I am honoured to have contributed to this project together with GreenGroup and Abris Capital Partners in an area that has a major impact on the quality of life and the environment. I would like to thank them for putting their trust in our team and the excellent collaboration”, said Vlad Druta, Senior Associate at RTPR.

The most important international legal directories, Legal 500, Chambers & Partners and IFLR1000 rank RTPR’s Corporate/M&A practice in the first tier of the rankings they are producing each year based on the feedback collected from clients and competitors, who describe the firm as “the most commercial M&A legal practice in Romania” or “excellent team with strong track-record in M&A for Romania”. At the same time several of the team’s lawyers are recommended as Leading Lawyers or Rising Stars in individual rankings.

Selected M&A deals in which RTPR have recently advised are set out below:

Jean Valvis on the strategic agreement between AQUA Carpatica, the premium Romanian spring water owned by Carpathian Springs SA company, and the American corporation PepsiCo for a 20 percent equity stake in AQUA Carpatica

Enterprise Investors on the sale of Noriel, the largest toys and games retailer in Romania, to Sunman Group

African Industries Group on the acquisition of World Class Romania, the largest health and fitness network in Romania

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) on the acquisition of a portfolio of power assets owned by CEZ Group in Romania, the largest M&A transaction in Romania in the last 12 years

Meridiam SAS, a global investor and asset manager, in relation to entering Netcity Telecom’s shareholding, the company that operates the underground telecommunications infrastructure in Bucharest

ENGIE Group on the sale of its entire participation in Flashnet S.A. to Lucy Group Ltd.

Arval Service Lease Romania S.R.L., part of BNP Paribas Group, on the acquisition of a part of the operational leasing activity of BCR Fleet Management

Autonom Services, the most important independent player on the operational leasing and rent-a-car markets in Romania, on the acquisition of Premium Leasing, the operational leasing business of Tiriac Group

AROBS Transilvania Software, an important Romanian company that provides software services and solutions in various industries, on the acquisition of Enea Services Romania SRL, the software development services business of the Swedish group Enea AB

LKE Group, one of the most important German suppliers of handling and logistic products and systems, on the acquisition of the majority shareholding stake in Someg S.A. and a part of Transcarpatica S.A. business