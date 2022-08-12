Smart Experience, Romanian Business with Memorable Experiences

If you need a gift for a dear friend, if you are looking for a memorable experience for yourself or your group of friends, if you want to reward your employees in unique ways or you are looking for an out-of-the-ordinary team activity, with Smart Experience you can discover over 500 experiences suitable for any occasion and any person!

Founded in 2008, Smart Experience company offers Romanians unforgettable experiences and brings together people who want to spend quality time together.

Driven by the passion for novelty activities, Dan Ioniță, the founder of the company, laid 14 years ago the first brick of the community of active, eager for adrenaline people from Romania, and launched the online platform SmartExperience.ro, which offers anyone the opportunity to experiment memorable activities on their own. The business quickly went to the next level less than two years after its launch, organizing memorable events for groups (individuals or companies): sailing trips, hiking, off-road trails, shooting range sessions, balloon rides, and so on.

Over time, SmartExperience portfolio has grown spectacularly, and at the moment the company collaborates with more than 200 providers of all kinds of experiences, from horse riding in different areas of the country, to relaxation packages at the SPA, plane rides over the mountains, over the big cities of Romania or above the coast, parachuting, ballooning, paragliding, rafting, sailing, scuba diving, off-road, shooting with a gun or archery, abseiling, zipline, escape room, Black Sea cruises and more. At the request of their customers, Smart Experience has also introduced open events for groups, where anyone can sign up to try various experiences, together with other people sharing the same passions.

Smart Experience activities that have been increasingly accessed in recent years demonstrate the growing interest of Romanians for adrenaline and for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. People are generally attracted to novelty and are interested in experiencing things that spark wonder and imagination, that increase creativity and the adrenaline dose.

„People invest in their well-being and every activity we involve them in brings them joy, appetite for life and energy! More than ever, people want to experience as much as possible after the long period of social isolation, stress and social distancing caused by Covid-19. The experiences we propose directly respond to this heightened need for social interaction, outdoor activities, good cheer and relaxation. We focus on people with every event we organize, and through our efforts we want to leave behind the hope for a better and more active world”, says Dan Ioniță, founder of Smart Experience.

Experiences can be purchased directly from the SmartExperience.ro company website, the platform that brings together in one place the majority of experience providers in Romania and facilitates public access to them.

Smart Experience in numbers

12+ years track record in selling memorable B2C & B2B experiences;

track record in selling memorable B2C & B2B experiences; Network of more than 200 partners tested over the years;

tested over the years; Hundreds of varied experiences in all corners of the country;

in all corners of the country; Thousands of satisfied customers.

Summer of Smart Experience’s Regattas

In the company’s portfolio, a special place is occupied by the Regattas organized annually, which have brought together 660 participants in sailing competitions so far, held with 10 to 20 boats per edition.

The year 2018 marks the organization of the first Regatta open to all companies in the country, which was a real success, becoming a benchmark for all events of this type in Romania.

”These Regattas are aimed at active people in companies, with an interest in outdoor activities, who are communicative, competitive, and open to new things. The events combine relaxation, good will and adrenaline with team spirit, competition and motivation to be the best, to be part of the best team”, considers Dan Ioniță, the founder and general director of the company, an enthusiastic supporter of outdoor activities.

Companies Regatta is the annual event organized by SmartExperience.ro, whose main purpose is quality networking between representatives of important industries in the Romanian business environment. This year’s edition will take place on August 26-28 and will bring together the top and middle management teams of the participating companies. The action will gather more than 100 participants who will race their sailboats on the Black Sea.

Legal Regatta is the first sailing event in Romania dedicated exclusively to the legal field, which will bring together dozens of professionals on the Black Sea, between August 26-28: lawyers, public notaries, judges, prosecutors, magistrates, bailiffs and so on.

This year, Architects’ Regatta opened the SmartExperience brand Regatta season and brought together 100 top architects from Romania on the Black Sea, between June 24-26. This regatta is the first sailing event in Romania dedicated exclusively to architects, reaching its third edition this year.

Plans for the future

Dan Ioniță and SmartExperience.ro team aim to maintain the tradition of the Regattas for many years to come, by getting better and striving to innovate with each event they plan and implement. At the request of the public, in the following years, Regattas will be organized for participants from various domains and activity segments. Nowadays, the company helds advanced discussions with representatives of important companies in the hospitality, retail and health sectors.

„In addition to these Regattas, we will continue to diversify the portfolio of experiences we host on our platform, as we want to offer as many leisure options as possible in a unique way. At the moment, there are more than 500 experiences on the SmartExperience.ro platform, from piano, violin, horse-riding lessons to skydiving, ballooning or helicopter flying, and offroad circuits. Our objective is to propose more than 750 original activities by the beginning of summer 2023, with national coverage”, declares Dan Ioniță.

Dan Ioniță, from trainer to entrepreneur

With over 20 years of experience in sales and 14 years in entrepreneurship, Dan Ioniță is the general manager and owner of SmartExperience, a company he founded in 2008.

Passionate about human resources, for 12 years Dan has been running this company specialized in innovative solutions for customer loyalty and non-financial motivation for the organizations’ employees in Romania.

Over the years, Dan Ioniță has delivered development programs on topics such as: sales management, negotiation, team development, customer care, emotional intelligence and others. He has worked with companies in the financial system, retail, industrial production, IT&C, energy industry, pharmaceutical industry, and agriculture.

Dan Ioniță is an engineer and graduated from the Polytechnic Institute of Bucharest. Since 2006, he has been an accredited Celemi facilitator.