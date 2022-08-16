PwC Romania announces the promotion of seven Directors in Tax, Assurance and Advisory departments

PwC Romania announces that, starting with 1 September 2022, will have seven new directors within the three service lines of the company: Tax and Legal Consulting, Assurance and Advisory.

Cristina Păduraru and Iulian-Tiberiu Panfiloiu become Directors in Tax and Legal Consultancy, Gabriela Marinete, Dana Lucanu and Victor Sasu Directors in Assurance, Rareș Stănescu will be Director in Advisory – Technology and Alexandru Munteanu becomes Director in CEE OGC department (Office of General Counsel – Legal).

“I congratulate our colleagues for this very important step in their careers which confirms their outstanding qualities and valuable contribution to strengthening our practices and I am glad that together we are able to offer new opportunities for professional development and recognition in all service lines”, said Dinu Bumbăcea, Country Managing Partner PwC Romania and Moldova.

Cristina Păduraru is a graduate of the Faculty of Law, of the University of Bucharest and has been a member of the Bucharest Bar since January 2012.

Cristina joined the Corporate M&A team of D&B David si Baias, the connected law firm of PwC in Romania, in September 2012 and now is Managing Associate.

Her areas of expertise include commercial and corporate law and mergers and acquisitions.

Iulian-Tiberiu Panfiloiu joined PwC in 2012 and will be a Director in the Direct Tax department. Over the years, he has been involved in many tax advisory projects, including due diligence, acquisition structuring, mergers and divisions, etc., for clients in various industries. A graduate of the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies, Iulian is a member of the Romanian Chamber of Tax Consultants and holds the ADIT certification, issued by the Chartered Institute of Taxation in the UK.

With more than 12 years of experience in financial audit and accounting consulting projects, Dana Lucanu joined PwC Romania in August 2014 and she became Director in the Capital Markets, Accounting and Advisory Services (CMAAS) practice in Romania. She provides assistance to client’s finance function with the transition to IFRS and IFRS accounting advice, with the preparation of accounting manuals, as well as assistance to client in respect of Corporate Social Responsibility. Dana has 12 years of experience in financial audit and accounting advisory projects.

Gabriela Marinete joined PwC in August 2005. She is responsible for coordinating and supervising the work of several teams in the Assurance department. She is experienced in Romanian statutory audits, as well as audits under IFRS for companies from various sectors (fast moving consumer goods, real estate, etc). During 2010-2012 she completed a two year secondment as manager in the PwC Auckland office (New Zealand firm). Gabriela obtained her Bachelor and Masters degree from the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest, the Faculty of Finance, Insurance, Banking and Stock Exchanges, and she is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) the Romanian Chamber of Financial Auditors (CAFR) since 2009.

Victor Sasu joined PwC within the assurance Bucharest Financial Services in 2007, with focus on banking, leasing and insurance sectors. His core specialization is banking and within the last six years he led audit teams on the largest two banks in Romania. Apart from other audits of medium and smaller sized banks, he facilitated non-audit engagements, including AQRs, due diligence, banking client secondments, accounting advice, various agreed upon procedures, engagements and technical training, serving in total over 12 Romanian banks throughout his career. He is also a Romanian certified auditor.

Rareș Stănescu is part of PwC Romania’s Technology Consulting team, in charge of identifying and implementing intelligent automation technologies for the company’s clients. With over 12 years of experience in IT projects, Rareș has worked in numerous international teams for clients in Romania, the Czech Republic and the UK in roles such as integration delivery lead, integration solution architect and delivery manager in multiple projects. He is a graduate of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, specialized in electrical engineering and control systems engineering.

Alexandru Munteanu has almost 20 years of professional legal experience, of which more than 15 years in PwC. During his career in PwC Alex had various roles and responsibilities, including acting as local head of TLS practice in Moldova. Since 2016 Alex has been coordinating the OGC team in charge of Romania and Moldova. He is also the CEE SME for Anti-Trust and Fair Competition, CEE SME for contracting with International Financial Institutions and co-lead of the CEE regulatory compliance group. He has a PhD in Law and is a certified data protection officer.